DHA Shows Zero Findings From Independent Audit Report for Seventh Consecutive Year

The audit indicates zero findings at the agency for the seventh consecutive year. As per the report, DHA’s financial statements, cash management, program management, reporting, file management and internal controls were all cleared.

DHA is the tenth largest public housing authority (PHA) in the nation. The agency provides affordable housing opportunities for over 55,700 people through public housing developments and the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. It manages 3,604 public housing units and assists 16,000 households through the HCV program representing 40,000 people.

Unlike most PHAs that operate their HCV program with one jurisdiction-wide fair market rent schedule, DHA is required to use the HUD Small Area Fair Market Rent schedule which encompasses 5,184 payment standards across 576 zip codes.

“It takes a very special team, focused on attention to detail, to manage this volume of payment standards each day. Our audit report results show our commitment to serving our communities across North Texas with integrity. We have consistently passed the diligent review of our finances, program compliance and operations through our independent auditors. This marks our seventh consecutive year receiving a single, independent audit with zero findings,” said Troy Broussard, president and chief executive officer of DHA. “I applaud our team at DHA for the care they take to manage the resources we are responsible for disbursing and maintaining. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across our communities with the highest level of service,” he concluded.

To view DHA’s 2020 Annual Report, visit here.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.