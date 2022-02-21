Announcing 2022 FamilyFest Lineup at Second Annual GatesFest Music & Arts Festival

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Congregation Gates of Prayer today announced the lineup for FamilyFest 2022 at the second annual GatesFest Music & Arts Festival on March 27, 2022. GatesFest tickets are free for children ages 12 and under with the purchase of a ticket by their parent or guardian.

Presented by the Jewish Community Day School and J-FLEx, Congregation Gates of Prayer’s Youth Education Program, FamilyFest will feature a fun and exciting mix of activities for the entire family, including:

Music from Panorama Brass Band and Duo Louisiane

Entertainment from JoJo the Magician, Captain Jack Sparrow Storytelling, and Mad Science

The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

Snowballs

And more!

Congregation Gates of Prayer’s GatesFest brings the full festival experience to Metairie with a stellar lineup of music across four stages, including platinum-selling artist and festival headliner X Ambassadors on the Humana Stage, food from top local restaurants, an Artist Village of 20+ local and regional artists selling their work, the Team Gleason Beer Garden, and much more.

GatesFest 2022 will be held on the grounds and inside Congregation Gates of Prayer at 4000 W. Esplanade Avenue S. in Metairie, Louisiana, on March 27, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 7 PM. FamilyFest is open from 10:30AM until 4PM inside the GatesFest festival grounds. Gates open at 10:30.

General admission tickets cost $54 per person—children 12 and under fest for free with the purchase of a ticket by their parent or guardian.

For a complete lineup of music, more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit GATESFEST 2022.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

GatesFest attendees must observe appropriate Covid restrictions as recommended by the CDC. Please check the CDC website for the most up-to-date guidance.