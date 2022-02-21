Vancouver-Based Marketing Firms Junction Consulting and Jelly Digital Marketing Team up to Acquire Tourism Training School

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Junction Consulting, one of North America's leading tourism marketing firms, has teamed up with Vancouver-based agency Jelly Digital Marketing to acquire North America's largest digital tourism school: ELearningU.

The partnership has set out to meet the increased need for digital marketing training across all industries, particularly tourism, by making world-class digital education readily available and accessible.

The purchase of ELearningU is the first major acquisition for both Jelly Marketing and Junction Consulting and marks continued growth in the Vancouver digital & tech industry.

“There has never been a more exciting time for tourism marketers - after two long years of waiting, we’re starting to see people moving around again, which means that opportunities for engagement and storytelling are at an all-time high,” says Conner Galway, founder and president at Junction Consulting. “At the same time, the pandemic created a shift to digital that everyone is working hard to adapt to. Our goal is to give every tourism marketing professional the tools that they need to do more of what they love, provide value to their guests, and learn to take advantage of digital opportunities in a way that benefits everyone.”

Based out of Nova Scotia, ELearningU has become North America’s largest online education platform for tourism marketing. With more than 3,000 members, the platform hosts a wide variety of educational content from some of the leading experts in the space, including live weekly webinars, 350+ hours of recorded programs, and downloadable presentations, templates and handouts. The platform also offers an exclusive Tourism Digital Marketing Certificate program, which is creating the industry’s best-recognized certification for digital marketing professionals.

By combining the strong foundation that eLearningU has built with Junction Consulting’s industry leadership and Jelly Marketing’s executional capabilities, the team is setting out to create a new standard for online knowledge sharing in the tourism industry.

About Jelly Digital Marketing & PR:

Founded in 2013, Jelly Marketing has grown into one of the most successful and well-respected Digital Marketing & PR agencies in the Greater Vancouver area. Specializing in social media, SEO, digital advertising, public relations, and content marketing, Jelly services a wide range of clients in all industries, from real estate to law firms, internationally.

About Junction Consulting:

Junction Consulting is an industry leader in digital strategy and training. Specializing in tourism, retail and tech, Junction has helped thousands of businesses to embrace the shift to digital and build the capacity that they need to thrive in this new marketplace. Learn more about Junction Consulting here.

About ElearningU:

eLearningU.com offers the world's most comprehensive collection of online tourism marketing training available today. Learn more about the digital platform here.