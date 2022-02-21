Epicor and Do it Best Expand Partnership to Meet Customers Where They Are

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that Do it Best, a leading international home improvement cooperative, has named Epicor its exclusively endorsed point-of-sale (POS) vendor of choice for its member-owners.

The five-year technology partnership is central to the strategic e-commerce initiative Do it Best recently unveiled to enhance its members’ ability to meet their customers wherever they are in their shopping journey – whether it starts in-store, online, or on-the-go.

“At Do it Best, we are always working to help our members exceed their customers’ expectations and deliver a consistently superior level of service,” said Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr. “With our exclusive endorsement of Epicor technologies, we’re delivering advanced e-commerce and supply chain management capabilities to position our members to be the first and best choice for customers.”

By simplifying their IT infrastructure with Epicor industry cloud platforms for hardware and LBM businesses – including Epicor Propello, Epicor Eagle, and Epicor BisTrack – Do it Best members will benefit from industry-leading functionality and business intelligence to offer their customers more choices, drive traffic and store sales, and strengthen inventory and supply chain management.

That includes dedicated Epicor and Do it Best teams committed to supporting members with streamlined POS technology integration, shortened development time, and continuous feature updates via the cloud. Members will gain greater data-driven insights to understand what products are selling, what products they should be selling, and insights to optimize inventory management.

“Epicor and Do it Best believe the local, independent owner is foundational to our communities,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Epicor is thrilled to expand our partnership with Do it Best. Our portfolio of industry-specific technologies will help their members grow and streamline operations, empowering them to connect with us to deliver a world of better business.”

The expanded partnership builds on a long-term relationship between Epicor and Do it Best. Epicor’s technology and vision, along with deep industry expertise and a track record for superior service and support, helped secure the decision by Do it Best to expand the partnership.

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the manufacturing, distribution, LBM, retail, and automotive industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer’s ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

About Do it Best

Based in Fort Wayne, IN, Do it Best is the only US-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber, and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With annual sales surpassing $5 billion, Do it Best serves thousands of member-owned locations across the United States and in more than 50 other countries. For more information, visit doitbestonline.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

