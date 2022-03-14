DNP, Uniadex and GMS Establish Philippine-based Logistics and Delivery Matching Service Joint Venture

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP), Uniadex Ltd. (Uniadex) and Global Mobility Service Inc. (GMS) are pleased to announce the establishment of a Philippines-based logistics and delivery matching service joint venture (JV). The JV, to be known as 3Q DASH TECHNOLOX, INC., was initiated on February 4, 2022 and has been launched in anticipation of further expansion in logistics demand, and continuous growth going forward amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

JV Background

The Philippines has witnessed increased logistics flows due to several years of solid economic growth. Numerous delivery-related time and cost challenges have arisen, however, including shortages of delivery drivers, severe and chronic congestion in the city center, and delays in the delivery mechanism infrastructure. At the same time, due to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, online shopping and food deliveries have seen sharply increased usage, and delivery-related challenges are becoming more serious.

In anticipation of overcoming these challenges, and of expected continuous growth of the delivery in the future, the three partners have established a Philippine-based JV, and will provide a logistics and delivery matching service targeting Last Mile logistics1.

1: Last Mile logistics. In the logistics industry, the last one mile refers to the delivery of parcels and packages from the final delivery base to end users, such as residences and work places.

Overview of New JV

Company name 3Q DASH TECHNOLOX, INC. Representative Philip B. Sanvictores, President Location 6/F Electra House Bldg., 115-117 Esteban Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City 1229, Metro Manila Philippines Business Internet-driven matching service between shipper and delivery drivers in the logistics and delivery area, along with other related services Capital PHP 11 million (approx. $215,000) as of February 4, 2022 Shareholder structure Netmarks Philippines, Inc. (Uniadex affiliate). DNP Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. (DNP subsidiary). Global Mobility Service Philippines, Inc. (GMS subsidiary). Date of establishment February 4, 2022

JV Business

Uniadex Philippines-based subsidiary will take the logistics delivery matching system developed by DNP, and integrate it into a cloud environment, which the new JV will provide to shippers and delivery drivers, as a delivery matching platform.

GMS provides employment opportunities and support for improved living conditions for drivers of three-wheeled motorcycle taxis through FinTech services. Under the new JV such drivers will mainly be responsible for the delivery of parcels and packages.

By providing this service, the new JV will provide shippers with merits, such as reducing the workload associated with delivery arrangements, securing delivery drivers, shortening delivery time and the realization of appropriate delivery charges. In addition to creating new employment opportunities for drivers, support will also be provided to help overcome poverty challenges, and improve living conditions.

Introducing DNP

The DNP Group is a comprehensive printing company that continues to provide new value targeting the realization of a sustainable and better society that enjoys more comfortable lifestyles. By combining our uniquely nurtured strengths in printing and information (P&I), we will deepen cooperation with our partners and provide a variety of products and services extending over a broad array of fields to our clients companies, organizations, consumers and regional society.

Company name Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Representative Yoshinari Kitajima, President Head office 1-1-1 Ichigaya-Kagacho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Business Printing business consisting of information and communications, lifestyle and industrial supplies and electronics Date of establishment January 19, 1894

Introducing Uniadex

Uniadex collaborates with six companies in the Peoples Republic of China and Southeast Asia to support the creation of an ICT environment that Japanese companies expanding overseas can use with confidence. In 2001, Uniadex established Netmarks Philippines Inc. a Makati City, Metro Manila-based company providing comprehensive services for the realization of an optimal IT infrastructure environment, such as the building of a network with a high security level between local businesses and Japan.

Company name Uniadex, Ltd. Representative Tsuneo Toh, president and CEO Head office 1-1-1 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo Business The one-stop provision from planning and design of system infrastructure to operation, maintenance and construction, including hardware, software, networks and cloud computing in Japan and overseas as an ICT infrastructure total service company. Date of establishment March 4, 1997

Introducing GMS

GMS is a FinTech startup working for financial inclusion by creating credit for the 1.7 billion poor and low-income people in the world. By analysing vehicle data collected via GMS-developed MCCS2, and the financial data acquired in collaboration with financial institutions, it is possible to visualize the creditworthiness of drivers, and provide financial service-driven opportunities, such as loans and leases to those previously unable to pass credit screening processes.

2: MCCS (Mobility-Cloud Connecting System) is a GMS-developed system that can specify the location of a car and remotely control the car engine safely.