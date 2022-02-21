Winn-Dixie launches Community Donation Program benefiting the Krewe of Red Beans and Feed the Second Line

Winn-Dixie customers in Louisiana can round up their grocery bill total or make a donation of their choice at checkout through Mardi Gras Day (March 1) to support Feed the Second Line. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the spirit of Carnival season and to support the culture bearers that make Louisiana unique, Winn-Dixie is launching a community donation program in partnership with the Krewe of Red Beans to support the organization’s leading initiative, Feed the Second Line which provides relief to local musicians and artists that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winn-Dixie customers in Louisiana can round up their grocery bill total or make a donation of their choice at checkout through Mardi Gras Day (March 1) to support Feed the Second Line. Serving Louisiana customers for more than six and a half decades, the grocer is deeply rooted in the community and is steadfastly committed to lifting up and supporting local organizations like the Krewe of Red Beans and Feed the Second Line that reflect the diversity of the communities it serves and embody local traditions and native culture.

Joey Medina, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, said, “We are honored to continue our partnership with the Krewe of Red Beans and Feed the Second Line to provide essential support to the local musicians and artists who keep Louisiana’s traditions alive. The state’s rich heritage and indigenous culture form the body of Louisiana and our culture bearers feed its soul. Winn-Dixie is sincerely committed to the people of this state and will continue to shine light on their homegrown traditions through partnerships with like-minded organizations that share its passion for Louisiana’s unique culture.”

The Krewe of Red Beans was established in 2009 to showcase and honor world-class rituals of New Orleans culture including the tribal traditions and historic celebrations of the Mardi Indians, Brass Bands and Second Line parades.

Last year, Winn-Dixie announced an exclusive partnership with the Krewe of Red Beans to address the increased food insecurity and unemployment in Louisiana’s cultural economy due to COVID-19 by hiring unemployed musicians to purchase and deliver groceries for elders in the community. The Krewe of Red Beans purchased nearly $80,000 worth of groceries for 130 culture bearers, which include many elderly individuals in need in the community. Additionally, the Krewe of Red Beans created nearly $400,000 worth of direct employment, including helping local musicians secure new jobs with their local Winn-Dixie.

Since food is at the heart of Louisiana celebrations, Winn-Dixie is excited to offer customers delicious ways to enjoy special elements of Mardi Gras tradition. A Carnival season staple, the grocer provides freshly baked king cakes in 50 flavors ranging from traditional cinnamon to varieties with moist, creamy fillings including cream cheese, strawberry, chocolate and others including its famous King Cake Sticks, which are easy to eat and just as tasty as traditional cakes. This year, customers may purchase DIY king cakes as part of Winn-Dixie’s “Create-A-Treat” King Cake kits. The kits include all necessary, fresh ingredients for customers to decorate the delicious treat themselves right at home. In addition to delicious and unique king cakes, Winn-Dixie also offers a variety of deli assortments that are perfect for celebrating Mardi Gras.

Winn-Dixie is excited to host Mardi Gras celebrations on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at several stores throughout the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and North Shore communities. All events will include live entertainment, giveaways and more.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Sunday, Feb. 27 12 – 3 p.m. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Winn-Dixie store no. 1472 Winn-Dixie store no. 1581 401 North Carrollton, New Orleans, LA 70119 5005 Church Street, Zachary, LA 70791 5 – 8 p.m. 5 – 8 p.m. Winn-Dixie store no. 1502 Winn-Dixie store no. 1537 2985 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461 2302 W. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Additionally, customers can follow Winn-Dixie's Instagram to participate in the social media contest – five winners will be selected to receive $100 in rewards points to spend on their Mardi Gras celebration. For every comment Winn-Dixie will donate $1 to Krewe of Red Beans. The giveaway will close on March 2. Instructions for entering are as follows:

Follow Winn-Dixie on Instagram. Tag three friends in the comments. Leave a comment explaining your favorite way to celebrate Mardi Gras. Share the post on your Instagram story and tag Winn-Dixie for a bonus entry.

With 28 stores in Louisiana and 65 years of experience serving the state’s diverse communities, Winn-Dixie is committed to commemorating the Mardi Gras tradition through partnerships with passionate, like-minded organizations and providing customers with Carnival essentials.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest conventional supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.