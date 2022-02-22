Yugabyte Secures Reseller Partnership with Obsidian Systems to Accelerate South African Digital Transformation Business Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, has signed a strategic reseller agreement with leading South African open source software solutions company, Obsidian Systems.

The partnership will allow Yugabyte to expand into a critical regional ecosystem by teaming up with trusted local expert, Obsidian Systems. This will enable Yugabyte to quickly demonstrate the value and effectiveness of distributed SQL database technology for South African enterprises planning to move transactional applications to the cloud at scale.

This agreement reflects the increasing global demand for distributed SQL delivered by Yugabye’s database technology and tools, as the cloud-native data layer for both systems of record and systems of engagement.

Martin Gaffney, Yugabyte EMEA Vice President, says: “We see significant market opportunity by working closely with this leading regional enterprise open source specialist, as so many organisations in the region are accelerating their digital transformation plans, driving fast to the cloud and demanding cloud-native technologies for true digital business success.”

He continued, “South Africa has proved to be an innovative, early-adopter economy, and we’ve been looking for the ideal partner in this market. With this agreement, it looks like our search has ended with the perfect result for us, for Obsidian Systems, and for South African CIOs.”

Muggie van Staden, Obsidian Systems CEO, commented, “Obsidian endeavours to partner with like-minded open source technologies that will add value to our customers' stack. When we think about multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies and the challenges of flexibility, scalability and security, Yugabyte ticks all the boxes.”

Van Staden continued, “In a data-driven world, where every business looks to the CIO, CDO, and CTO to lead the enterprise into the future, platform choice must always include innovative products that meet all your potential cloud architecture needs.”

YugabyteDB is a natural complement to Obsidian’s existing technologies and services, as they align well with the needs of the region’s largest and most demanding transactional driven organisations, looking to accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

The context for the move is Yugabyte’s 2022 aim of expanding further into important new geographic markets and fuelling the firm’s growth across EMEA. Globally, Yugabyte completed a Series ‘C’ funding round for $188 million in October 2021, which valued the business at more than $1.3B.

Yugabyte officially established its EMEA business in May 2021 with a European HQ based in Surrey, the UK, and has been accelerating its growth across the region ever since. The firm’s strategy includes the appointment of complementary strategic partners in the region.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global transactional applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. For more info, go to: Yugabyte.

About Obsidian Systems

Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg-based Obsidian Systems designs technology solutions using the best fit software and vendor partners to help customers achieve their goals and team deliverables. Obsidian Systems is an established supplier of open source software solutions for the South African market, and has been in operation since 1995. It only ever uses the very best compute services for the correct data and through Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps and infrastructure automation approaches using only vendor-certified products, training and certification, consulting, development and support. It also markets client solutions under the ‘smarter’ brand, including a hybrid data management platform called smarterDataPlatform based on Cloudera, and smarterEdge with Stratus Technologies. For more info, go to: Obsidian Systems.