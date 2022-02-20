Black Women in Clinical Research Is Reshaping the Industry as Drastic Change to Clinical Research Occurs

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Women in Clinical Research and its affiliate organizations, Black Men in Clinical Research and Minorities in Clinical Research, are becoming a growing force for outreach, mentorship, and diversity across the country. Started in 2019 by Danielle Mitchell after she identified a dire need for more black and brown representation in all areas of clinical research, the organization's mission is to educate, empower, support, and help black women, men, and minorities thrive in the industry. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science with a focus in Biology/Biological Sciences from Clark Atlanta University. She has 15 years of experience in science and 5 years of clinical research experience.

There are 8,000 members in all areas of the organizations and 6,200 in Black Women in Clinical Research. This year, a mentorship program will add additional support and guidance as professionals look to make needed changes to a critical field. Members have access to senior-level advice for interviewing, resume reviews, resume composition, cover letters, career guidance, biographies, and LinkedIn profiles. At least 200 members have received a $20,000 increase or more after utilizing the organization’s resources and packages. Through a unique partnership with the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), all members receive premium networking and business relationship opportunities with hiring managers, HR representatives, and industry experts. Another pivotal affiliation between the founder and the White House has ensured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students get key information for their next steps in clinical research.

Black Women in Clinical Research, Black Men in Clinical Research, and Minorities in Clinical Research will remain committed to excellence and creating pathways to support some of the best and brightest professionals. In under 3 years, established leaders and those looking to start in the industry have been able to get information once unheard of that has reshaped the trajectory of their careers and helped them reach back and show someone else how to thrive in clinical research fully.

For more information or partnerships, please visit www.BWICR.com.