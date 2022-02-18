CAMS Awarded Services Contract Supporting Macquarie Capital RNG Portfolio Company, Aerogy

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), an industry leading asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M) services provider, announced today that it has been awarded an asset management agreement to support Aerogy, a renewable fuels platform backed by Macquarie Capital that develops, operates and invests in renewable natural gas (RNG) infrastructure projects that convert waste into low-carbon energy.

Aerogy recently announced that it had successfully co-developed, closed financing and commenced construction on an anaerobic digestion facility at a leading dairy producer, Zahn’s Farm, located near Gillett, Wisc. The facility will convert manure into RNG and is anticipated to produce over 200,000 MMBTu of RNG per year.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Macquarie Capital and its portfolio companies,” said Jeff Sommers, CAMS Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to helping Aerogy and its owners achieve their goals and continued growth.”

"Macquarie's market-leading expertise in infrastructure combined with CAMS' deep understanding of operations and management will support Aerogy in accelerating projects across the renewable fuels landscape," said Nicholas Gole, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital. "By investing in breakthrough energy solutions which help reduce emissions, Aerogy aims to facilitate the transition to a lower carbon economy."

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. We add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ assets located throughout the U.S. and internationally. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. For more information, visit www.camstex.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise in the aerospace, energy, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, resources, software and services, technology, telecommunications and media sectors.