TechLink Announces US Army’s Colorimetric Testing Tech Available for Commercialization

The handheld VK3 device uses a camera and small computer to identify chemical and biological samples by analyzing colorimetric sensors on an assay. (US Army photo courtesy of TechLink)

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechLink, the U.S. Department of Defense’s technology transfer intermediary, announced on Friday the availability of license agreements for the U.S. Army's suite of IP covering Colorimetric Sensor Arrays and the VK3, a portable chemical and biological agent testing device.

Invented by scientists at the U.S. Army’s DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, the handheld tester uses a digital camera and microprocessor to identify chemicals or biological agents by analyzing colorimetric assays.

Associated with this invention, the U.S. Government has been granted three 20-year U.S. utility patents:

U.S. Patent 11,231,404 “Sampling and Detection Kit for Chemical and Biological Materials,” issued on Jan. 25, 2022.

U.S. Patent 11,221,319 “Sampling and Detection Kit for Chemical and Biological Materials,” issued on Jan. 11, 2022.

U.S. Patent 10,408,809 “Sampling and Detection Kit for Chemical and Biological Materials,” issued on Sept. 10, 2019.

This intellectual property covers both a device and a method for collecting, analyzing, and identifying chemical and biological samples in solid or liquid form. The analysis compares the color change of Colorimetric Sensor Arrays over time with signatures for known materials and compounds from a library.

This patented configuration enables the compound library to identify the unique indicator-response signatures that provide accurate classification of a wide-variety of chemical and biological agents.

Through technology transfer, the U.S. Army’s world-class research and IP portfolio represent a business opportunity (view all available technologies here).

Interested companies are invited to learn more and submit a patent license application. Terms of a license agreement are negotiable.

TechLink’s staff of certified licensing professionals provide free consultation and licensing assistance to interested parties.

“The Army’s Chemical Biological Center has a unique role in tech development that cannot be duplicated by private industry or research universities,” said Christie Bell, senior technology manager at TechLink. “Technologies designed to help our Armed Forces often have commercial potential and this is one of them.”

About TechLink

TechLink is a Department of Defense Partnership Intermediary for Technology Transfer per Authority 15 USC 3715. For 20 years, TechLink has facilitated public-private partnerships with DOD research centers and laboratories.