AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida; Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto Club Insurance Association and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida (ACICF). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Auto Club South Insurance Company (ACSIC). Together these companies form Auto Club Florida Group (Auto Club Florida) and are domiciled in Tampa FL. The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Auto Club Insurance Association (ACIA) (Dearborn, MI) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as Auto Club Group (ACG). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings of Auto Club Florida reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of Auto Club Florida also consider AM Best's assessment of the financial support afforded by its ownership group (ACIA, 91.7% ownership and ACG, 8.3% ownership). Both ACIA and ACG have pledged to support ongoing growth and operations as needed. As in the past, capital will be called into the group at ownership's discretion based on the guidance outlined in the predetermined capital risk tolerance framework.

The ratings of ACG reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed for the following wholly owned subsidiaries of Auto Club Insurance Association:

MemberSelect Insurance Company

Auto Club Property-Casualty Insurance Company

Auto Club Group Insurance Company

Meemic Insurance Company

Fremont Insurance Company

The Members Insurance Company

Universal Insurance Company (NC)

