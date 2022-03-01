Cresa Selects Prescriptive Data’s Nantum OS as Partner for Workplace Operations & Sustainability Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prescriptive Data — a privately held, smart-building technology company focused on the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the tenant experience while decreasing carbon emissions — today announced that Cresa— the world’s largest occupier-only commercial real estate company— has selected its flagship product Nantum OS to help drive digital transformation for its enterprise workplace clientele.

Nantum OS is the world’s most advanced and secure building operating system measuring and optimizing both commercial and residential asset performance. Nantum OS analyzes historical and real-time data from people counting devices, indoor air quality sensors, building meters, and distributed energy resources, such as battery storage, on-site generation, fuel cell, solar, and more. It utilizes AI to optimize HVAC systems in real-time, guaranteeing the least amount of energy is utilized to provide the maximum amount of health and comfort for occupiers.

“ As the workplace environment continues to evolve, occupiers find themselves faced with numerous new challenges,” stated Sonu Panda, CEO of Prescriptive Data. “ We are thrilled to assist organizations as they fight climate change through digital transformation.”

Utilizing Prescriptive Data’s state-of-the-art Nantum OS tool will enable Cresa advisors to assist clients in multiple ways, including measuring space utilization across office portfolios; measuring and reporting energy and carbon footprints to local reporting bodies; tracking and mitigating against water, leaks, and floods; and utilizing AI/ML to automate workplaces to reduce energy use, utility costs, and carbon emissions.

“ Nantum OS will provide our clients and advisors with the visualization and transparency needed to successfully manage their global portfolios,” shared James A. Pirot, Managing Principal of Project Management at Cresa. “ We selected the Nantum OS platform for its flexibility and ease of adaptation in managing base building infrastructure. The platform also allows occupiers to quickly respond to employees’ wants and needs in terms of energy, wellness, and sustainability.”

Today’s businesses are increasingly challenged with navigating safe returns to the workplace, health and wellness certifications, and reducing carbon emissions, while complying with local and national climate change criteria. Through the new partnership, Cresa advisors will have the tools to leverage real time data and the automation required for clients thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

In addition, the Nantum OS platform permits owners and developers to create vertical infrastructure as an amenity for their assets when occupiers are considering efficient real estate requirements. Combined with other Cresa-related technology platforms, it is anticipated Nantum OS will become a national and global leader through a global eco-system of partners.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

About Prescriptive Data’s Nantum OS:

Built by people who run buildings for people who run buildings, Nantum OS is the Building Operating System that centralizes a building’s existing components and systems to optimize energy consumption, save money, increase comfort, as well as increase security. Nantum OS unifies all building data systems onto a single platform presented in both a mobile and cockpit-style control panel. It provides total situational awareness to building operators while remembering and learning from historic data it collects and analyzes. It prescriptively recommends and automates real-time system adjustments, identifies inefficiencies, targets preventative maintenance, and provides 24/7, 365 building recommissioning. As a whole, Prescriptive’s Nantum OS results in increased comfort, efficiency, and safety. Learn more at www.prescriptivedata.io.