GAINESVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frog Bottom Ranch, a 2,302-acre nature lover’s paradise, has over 4 miles of Red River frontage and a 4,523 square foot main house with other turnkey-ready improvements.

Located along the Red River, 75 miles north of Dallas, just north of Gainesville, TX, this land in Cooke County has variable types of terrain, and miles and miles of trails that connect plowed fields to the forested area to the sand river bottoms. Deer, turkey, and pigs live amongst the vibrant wildlife that all call Frog Bottom Ranch their home.

See the link to the drone video below to catch a glimpse of what this hidden treasure along the Red River has to offer.

Link to drone video: https://vimeo.com/675992596

The land is available for tour by appointment only to qualified buyers.

Frog Bottom Ranch

884 County Rd 463

Gainesville, TX, 76240

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr. and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principle of the company is exceptional client service with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

For more information, visit https://db2re.com/property_listings/frog-bottom-ranch/.