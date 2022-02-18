Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products Reveal First Look at Star Trek: Prodigy Action Figures

Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products reveal a first look of the action figures from the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. At launch, the new toy line will include the Star Trek: Prodigy characters pictured: Jankom Pog, Gwyndala, Dal R’El figure with Murf, and Zero. Hologram Janeway and Rok-Tahk are also in the collection. The action figures will be available at online retailers beginning in October 2022 and on store shelves in spring 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products have revealed a first look of the action figures from the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will debut on Nickelodeon in the U.S. later this year.

At launch, the new toy line will include the following Star Trek: Prodigy characters:

Dal R’El figure with Murf

Gwyndala

Jankom Pog

Hologram Janeway

Zero

Rok-Tahk (coming early 2023)

These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures will feature 14 points of articulation and come packaged in a brand-new blister pack style designed exclusively for the Star Trek: Prodigy toy line.

“We are excited to be bringing Star Trek: Prodigy toys and accessories home to families for the first time. This new lineup we are unveiling is highly focused on playability — we want kids to take the toys out of the packaging and engage in imaginative play as if they were part of the Star Trek world themselves,” said Karl Aaronian, senior vice president, Playmates Toys.

The action figures will be available at online retailers beginning in October 2022 and on store shelves in spring 2023. New Star Trek: Prodigy ships, vehicles and role play toys will be available later in 2023.

About Playmates Toys

With a history of more than 50 years, Playmates Toys is among the most well-respected and innovative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry, with a proven record of creating imaginative products and developing and managing profitable, long-term brand franchises. Key brands include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Miraculous Ladybug, Spy Ninjas, MonsterVerse and more. From its offices in Hong Kong and California, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit playmatestoys.com.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.