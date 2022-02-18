Sustainable Shoe + Apparel Brand Allbirds Opens New Store in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allbirds, a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation that believes in making shoes and apparel in a better way, opened a new retail store and community center in Carlsbad this week. It is the brand’s second store in the San Diego area and 37th globally, with locations across North America, Asia, and Europe.

The new 2,810 square foot space speaks to the brand’s sustainable focus, which has driven its development and use of natural materials in replacement of petroleum-based synthetic fiber. Displays around the shop call attention to the Merino Wool, Sugarcane, Tree, and other materials that its products are made of. The design of the store itself also evokes the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors. Customers can see the carbon footprint of each product clearly displayed – a first for the fashion and footwear industry, and a hallmark of Allbirds’s approach to sustainability.

The new location includes nods to the local community:

A store-specific pin featuring the Yellowthroat Warbler bird

A special Bird of Paradise shopping bag

A service desk made of FSC-certified wood

The store is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona and is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

About Allbirds

Allbirds believes in making better things in a better way. As a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, the Environment is a key business stakeholder. Since inception, the brand has been laser focused on combating the proliferation of petroleum-based materials in apparel and footwear. Allbirds’s story began with superfine New Zealand Merino Wool, and has since evolved to include a Eucalyptus Tree fiber knit fabric and a Sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam). In 2019, Allbirds became 100% carbon neutral through a self-imposed Carbon Tax, and in 2020, the brand began labeling all products with a Carbon Footprint. Allbirds firmly believes that business can accelerate a shift away from high-polluting practices, and help protect the planet for future generations.