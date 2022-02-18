Dialpad and Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell Partner to Further Community Collaboration

Dialpad Inc. and Davion Mitchell signed a multi-year endorsement deal to bring attention to the importance of community, connectedness and collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dialpad Inc. and Davion Mitchell signed a multi-year endorsement deal to bring attention to the importance of community, connectedness and collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, and Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings guard named to the 2022 NBA Rising Stars roster, this week signed a multi-year endorsement deal to bring attention to the importance of community, connectedness and collaboration.

Dialpad focuses on community and connecting teams through Dialpad for Good, and works closely with the Sacramento Kings to invest in meaningful Sacramento community programming to bridge the digital divide through Team Up for Change and Capitalize.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.