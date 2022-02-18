HyperX Announces Sponsorship of Russian Professional Football Club Spartak Moscow

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of HP, Inc., today announced its sponsorship of Russian professional football club Spartak Moscow. Within the sponsorship, HyperX will plan activities and events with the participation of FC Spartak Moscow players.

Fans of the football club will have the opportunity to attend autograph sessions to meet their favorite Spartak Moscow players and take part in prize drawings of HyperX and FC Spartak Moscow products. In addition to in-person events, the initial collaboration between FC Spartak Moscow and HyperX will involve a number of online projects, in particular TikTok.

“For us, the opportunity to sponsor the legendary red-and-whites is a great honor,” said Oleg Bulavko, manager of HyperX sports and cybersports in Eastern Europe. “Our ideology of ‘WE’RE ALL GAMERS’ is not just a marketing slogan. We truly believe that no matter what a person does, we are all gamers. We look forward to the collaboration and supporting a range of interesting activities for fans of FC Spartak Moscow and HyperX.”

“We are looking forward to the start our relationship with an industry leader that creates popular products for an important segment of our audience,” said Rustam Makhmutov, head of sales and marketing at FC Spartak Moscow. “It is important to note that our cooperation involves a number of activities which will enable fans of the red-and-whites to become closer to their favorite team.”

You can follow news and announcements of events on the official social network pages of HyperX and FC Spartak Moscow.

About FC Spartak Moscow

Spartak is one of the oldest clubs in Russia. Founded in 1922, today the club is the most titled and one of the top 20 most popular clubs in Europe.

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com

