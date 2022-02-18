LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation Celebrates 20 Years of making members smile, one smile at a time

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation (LIBERTY), one of the nation’s premier dental benefits administrators, announced the commemoration of its 20th anniversary as a company serving its members, providers, and government and health plan clients.

Founded in January 2002, LIBERTY’s President and CEO, Amir Neshat, DDS purchased a small dental insurance company based in California with a few hundred members, with the goal of improving health outcomes for its members and local communities. As of 2021 LIBERTY administered to approximately 5.7 million members in all 50 states with the expectation to surpass well over 6 million members in 2022. “We grew organically,” reflected Dr. Neshat. “What started in California expanded to other states and programs based on our reputation and ability to deliver value to our clients.”

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Neshat expanded the team to include some of the nation’s leading clinicians and business leaders. Today, LIBERTY’s team has grown to over 1,200, working out of operational centers in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Oklahoma, and Nevada, in addition to the Irvine, California headquarters. LIBERTY remains unique for its integration of dentists throughout the organization, which has driven the implementation of innovative programs over its two-decade history.

Dr. Neshat adds, “We set out do things differently. We are a dental wellness organization that puts the member first. We know that when our members are healthy, we improve the well-being of our communities and reduce the costs and resources associated with preventable conditions and diseases.”

A series of celebrations and “LIBERTY Gives Back” events are planned throughout its regional markets, with a special “Celebrating 20 Years” logo created for distribution and use throughout 2022.

For questions, please contact Lindsay Littlefield at llittlefield@libertydentalplan.com.

