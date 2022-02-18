Rush University System for Health Selects Transcarent to Provide New Digital Health and Care Experience to Enhance Medical Plan Benefits

CHICAGO & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcarent, which delivers a new, different, and better health and care experience for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced an agreement with Chicago-based Rush University System for Health (RUSH). The agreement will provide 9,000 RUSH employees and their family members with a new way to access high-quality medical care. With Transcarent, RUSH employees can use Transcarent’s digital health care app, 24/7 personalized Health Guides, and other tools and resources to enhance their RUSH-sponsored medical care options. This will help RUSH maximize the benefit value to employees and minimize the cost for both employees and employer.

Transcarent resources are expected to help RUSH employees make more informed care choices, get direct access to care from telehealth to surgeries, find and connect with top RUSH providers and other options where appropriate, and receive higher quality care overall. When the advantages are fully realized, Transcarent resources will help RUSH deliver better health outcomes for their employees and their families, limit unwarranted emergency department visits, reduce unnecessary surgeries, and create an overall reduction in the cost of care for both employees and RUSH.

“As a premier health care system and employer, we are committed to maintaining workplace excellence and focusing on quality health and well-being benefits,” said Marcos DeLeon, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, Rush University System for Health. “The Transcarent app and real-life care resources deliver an ‘everyday, for everybody’ digital health service and build on the RUSH medical plan we already offer to employees and their families.”

The Transcarent offering is available to RUSH employees starting February 2022. As a part of the comprehensive medical coverage employees receive from their RUSH benefits, Transcarent provides a new personalized health and care experience and digital tools for employees to research symptoms, find providers and access Transcarent’s Health Guides and extended clinical teams via chat, phone, or video for unbiased information and trusted guidance to better understand their care options and costs. Through Transcarent, employees also have access to doctors, free expert second opinions and full surgery management for bariatric and joint replacement procedures through RUSH Centers of Excellence.

“Too often, the major obstacle between health consumers and a high-quality care experience is friction from third party middlemen and a lack of unbiased information, trusted guidance and easy access to care,” said Glen Tullman, Transcarent Chief Executive Officer. “That crucial gap is responsible for much of the confusion, complexity, and cost that plagues our existing health care system. Transcarent offers employers like RUSH the opportunity to provide a simpler, more satisfying experience for their employees by giving them the information and guidance to make the right care choices for their needs.”

About Rush University System for Health

Rush University System for Health is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. Rush comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush-Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

About Transcarent

Transcarent is a new and different health and care experience company putting people back in charge of their health and care. Using a combination of software, technology, Health Guides, and data science, Transcarent empowers consumers with the kind of unbiased information, trusted guidance and access to high-value care that leads to better care, better outcomes, and more cost-effective decisions and allows Members to share in the benefits of their decisions. Transcarent believes that having the right information, tools, and incentives in the decision-making process can positively transform the way we all experience our health and care. For more Information, visit us at www.Transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.