Integrated Dermatology Partners With Roseville Dermatology to Serve the Sacramento, California Area

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest providers of dermatology services, added Roseville Dermatology to its growing national network. Established in 2006, the new Integrated Dermatology practice, led by Dr. Christopher Ha, operates north of Sacramento in Roseville, CA.

Dr. Ha is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan, finishing in the top 5 percent of his class and was inducted into the AOA Medical Honor Society. After completing an Internal Medicine residency at UC San Diego, he finished his Dermatology residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Subsequently, Dr. Ha worked at The Permanente Medical Group in Roseville for six years as the Assistant Chief of Dermatology.

Dr. Ha founded Roseville Dermatology in 2006 and moved to a larger facility in 2011. The full-service, state-of-the-art practice is supported by 24 staff members, including two certified Dermatology Physician Assistants with over 30 combined years of dermatology experience, a Registered Nurse specializing in cosmetic procedures, and fully trained aestheticians.

“We are proud to be consistently voted as one of the top dermatologic and cosmetic providers in the Roseville/Sacramento area,” Dr. Ha said. “Patient-centered care is at the core of everything we do and this new partnership with Integrated Dermatology will help us continue this important mission.”

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said the company is looking forward to working with Roseville Dermatology to serve the Roseville/Sacramento area.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Ha and his experienced team as they continue to go the extra mile for their patients,” Queen said.

For more information on Roseville Dermatology, visit https://www.rosevillederm.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.