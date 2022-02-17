PGA TOUR Champions Favorite Tim Herron Strikes Deal With The Special Event Company

Professional golfer Tim Herron, a four-time PGA tournament winner and a fan favorite on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, will carry the logo of The Special Event Company on his bag as part of a sponsorship deal with the Raleigh, N.C.-based event management firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional golfer Tim Herron, a four-time PGA tournament winner and a fan favorite on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit, will carry the logo of The Special Event Company on his bag as part of a sponsorship deal with the Raleigh, N.C.-based event management firm.

The partnership with Herron, which includes other branding and business development components, gives The Special Event Company high-value visibility among corporations active in the world of professional golf, and the advantage of being associated with one of the Tour’s most popular players.

“It’s rare for a small business to sponsor a PGA professional and we’re grateful for this opportunity,” said Sally Webb, CEO of The Special Event Company. “We not only share a love of golf with Tim, but also a love and appreciation for creative storytelling, which makes this relationship such a good fit.”

Known as “Lumpy” to friends and fans, Herron has endeared legions of followers with his outgoing personality and self-deprecating humor. He joined the PGA TOUR Champions series in 2019, transitioning from the PGA TOUR after a career that included wins at the Honda Classic, the Bay Hill Invitational, the LaCantera Texas Open and the Bank of America Colonial.

The sponsorship will increase awareness of the live and virtual event services and communication solutions that The Special Event Company offers, including its state-of-the-art studio for video event and content production. Herron has utilized the studio to create content for his popular LumpCo brand.

“I’m proud to partner with The Special Event Company, which is known for its high standard of excellence on behalf of their clients,” said Herron. “My experiences working with Sally and her team have reinforced everything I heard about the company, so it’s a privilege to represent them on the tour.”

Herron is kicking off his 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season this week in the Chubb Classic at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

About The Special Event Company:

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional meeting and event services since 1987. From our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, A/V, virtual events and studio production, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit http://www.specialeventco.com.