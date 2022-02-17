Q4 Inc. Hosts Fireside Chat with Board Chair Colleen Johnston and Board member Julie Silcock on International Women’s Day

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced it will host a virtual Fireside Chat with two of its esteemed board members, Chairperson Colleen Johnston and Julie Silcock, on March 8th, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Moderated by Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps, Colleen and Julie will share their insights on current capital markets dynamics, specifically in light of the shift to “stakeholder capitalism”, and how it impacts their role as board members. The fireside chat will be a live event hosted on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform, from 1:00pm to 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 8th and will also be available for reply on the Q4 Investor Website. To register for this event click here.

Q4 is proud to be at the forefront of board diversity best practices. According to a recent study conducted by Women Get on Board and irLabs, Q4 is one of a handful of newly listed companies on the TSX that has women on its board. The research, published last week, reflects that only 16% of board seats for newly listed companies on the TSX are occupied by women. Furthermore, only 5.5% of newly listed TSX companies have appointed a woman as chairperson.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com