Boeing C-17 Contract Awarded to TurbineAero

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineAero is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services agreement with The Boeing Company to support the C-17 Globemaster III program. TurbineAero will provide APU and Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) MRO Services, Engineering Development, Supply Chain, Logistics, Line Maintenance Training, and obsolescence tracking for the GTCP331-250G APU.

As the selected APU provider for the C-17 Globemaster program, this partnership provides Boeing with significant savings through TurbineAero’s SMaRT-Workscoping maintenance approach which enables reduced overall costs through a more analytical and modular based maintenance approach. As part of this continuing effort, TurbineAero provides obsolescence support for the 331-250G APU, which currently includes 38 parts with no current OEM equivalent, and TurbineAero supplies over 330 FAA approved part repairs, and over 240 FAA approved alternate parts, which provides significant value and dramatically improved part availability and APU repair turn time. Through this agreement, TurbineAero provides the USAF’s APU repair depot at Hill AFB with complete logistics supply and engineering support for their repair services, which typically includes approximately 10,000 parts supplied annually, with a significant majority delivered within 24 hrs of request. In addition to engineering and product reliability services worldwide, TurbineAero provides APU Line support training to U.S. Air Force maintainers at their Chandler, Arizona facility, and has trained over 450 C-17 support specialists.

“ TurbineAero is pleased to once again be selected by Boeing for this prestigious work, in support of the US Air Force’s front line transport aircraft,” said Peter Gille, Chief Executive Officer of TurbineAero. “ The men and women of TurbineAero take great pride in providing this service to Boeing and United States Air Force and we view every APU coming out of our shop as an opportunity to demonstrate to our Air Force’s C-17 service members, that they can count on our technical capability, commitment to excellence and sense of urgency to ensure that they have the auxiliary power they need, when they need it, wherever they need it, across the globe.”

