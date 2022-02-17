Sports Management Powerhouse Denise White, Trailblazer for Women in Sports, Receives “She-Mogul Award”

Natalie White, Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Sparks, Trailblazer Award Honoree presented by LPS Consulting PR; Terri Hines, Executive Vice President, Communications, FOX Sports, Power of Spirit Award Honoree presented by CANTU; Vanessa Bryant, President of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Be Your Own Champion Award Honoree presented by Champion; LaTonya Story, CEO of LPS Consulting PR; Denise White, CEO & Founder, EAG Sports Management, She-Mogul Award Honoree presented by National Football League (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trailblazer Denise White was named the She-Mogul Award Honoree, presented by National Football League, at the Sports Power Brunch during Super Bowl Week. The highly-anticipated event also honored groundbreaking women in sports including Vanessa Bryant (President of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation), Be Your Own Champion Award Honoree presented by Champion; Natalie White (Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Sparks), Trailblazer Award Honoree presented by LPS Consulting PR; and Terri Hines (Executive Vice President, Communications, FOX Sports), Power of Spirit Award Honoree presented by CANTU.

“I am incredibly honored that we as women are being awarded for the work we have done in the industry of sports and even more so that it is becoming a 'normal' occurrence,” said White. “I’d like to sincerely thank LaTonya Story, the NFL, and all of the other award winners. I feel very blessed to have been able to share the stage with such an amazing group of women.”

Denise White is no stranger to pushing boundaries. When she founded EAG Sports Management in 1997, there were no seats for women at the table. But under the mentorship of NFL legend Tom Condon, Denise went on to make a place for herself. And now, having been in the business for 25 years and breaking the glass ceiling in her industry—bringing in some of the best talent in the business to achieve great success—White has proven that there is no limit to women who belong at that table.

Hosted by attorney and TV personality (“The Real Housewives of New York City”) Eboni K. Williams, the event recognized and brought together leading women who have made an indelible mark on the sports industry.

ABOUT DENISE

Denise White is the CEO and Founder of EAG Sports Management. In the past 25 years, she has taken her company from an initial concept for a couple of clients to a major player in the sports industry. Known as the Olivia Pope of the sports world, Denise has shared her inspiring story with NBC Sports “On her Turf,” has been named a “Game Changer” by Sports Business Journal, profiled by Forbes, was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame, and serves as a CNN sports contributor, all while continuing to be the go-to crisis manager for top professional athletes. A Men’s Journal article captured Hollywood’s attention — Denise’s life story will be chronicled in a NETFLIX television series set for production in 2022.

ABOUT EAG SPORTS MANAGEMENT

EAG Sports Management has been servicing the PR, brand marketing, crisis management, personal and business needs of high-profile professional athletes for over two decades. A pioneer in the field, EAG has maintained its reputation as a leading professional sports management firm.