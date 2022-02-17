New Jersey American Water Launches Interactive Webpage and Map to Help Educate Customers About Lead Service Lines

New Jersey American Water is committed to removing lead and galvanized piping from service lines within the next ten years. Learn more at http://www.newjerseyamwater.com/LeadFacts

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Jersey American Water has created a robust, interactive webpage and map that will allow customers to view the service line material of their property or any property in its service areas in the state. The map can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com/LeadFacts or by navigating on newjerseyamwater.com, under Water Quality, select Lead and Drinking Water.

The educational webpage and map were created in response to New Jersey state legislation that requires all water providers to share with customers the material of the utility-owned and customer-owned service lines that lead to their property, notify customers with service lines that are lead or galvanized steel, and replace them within ten years.

“Our goal in creating this webpage and map is to proactively and transparently communicate to customers not only the information about their service line material, but also what we do to provide water that meets water quality regulations, ways they can help reduce their potential exposure to lead, and how they can help inform our lead service line replacement program,” said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. “We are committed to accelerating our program to replace all lead and galvanized service lines more expeditiously than the law’s ten-year requirement.”

On the webpage, customers can click on the map and enter their address in the “Find Address” field. The map will zoom in on the address and show the service line material on the utility and customer side, as it is known to the company. If the customer-owned side is shown as unknown, customers are encouraged to help identify it and report that information to the company using the pop-up form on the site.

In addition to the map, customers will also find the following on the webpage:

The company’s approach to lead service line replacement

Information about how to assess and reduce potential lead exposure

Frequently asked questions related to lead and the company’s lead service line replacement program

Guide to help customers determine the material of their service line material

Additional resources about lead in drinking water

An online form customers can use to ask specific questions and receive a response from a dedicated, local staff member

The company has also created an educational video and a video that demonstrates how to use the map, which can be found on the webpage and on its YouTube channel.

In accordance with the new lead service line replacement law, New Jersey American Water is also required to send certified letters to all customers whose properties are served by a lead or galvanized steel service line. The company wants to assure its customers that if their service line contains lead or galvanized pipe, it does not mean they can’t use water as they normally would. The water provided by New Jersey American Water meets state and federal water quality standards, including those set for lead.

“We regularly test for lead at the end of our treatment process as required by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, and we also conduct tests in our distribution system in accordance with the EPA regulatory requirements. This testing has shown that lead is not an issue in the water exiting any of our water treatment facilities,” said McDonough. “In addition, we take steps to reduce the potential of lead leaching from service lines and household pipes into the water by managing the pH levels in the water leaving our treatment facilities and adding a corrosion inhibitor where needed. Our lead and copper test results show that our continued investment in infrastructure and our treatment processes are working; our water meets standards.”

Although lead is not present in the treated water leaving the company’s facilities or in the pipes in the distribution system, the company reminds customers there are additional steps people can take to help further protect themselves from lead particles that could be present in indoor plumbing. If your home was built before 1985, your plumbing system may contain leaded materials. To help minimize possible exposure, experts recommend running your kitchen tap with cold water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes if it has gone unused for more than six hours. This is a simple way to reduce the risk of lead exposure from plumbing in older buildings. For more tips and information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com/LeadFacts.

