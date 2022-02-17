Rasmussen University Launches $15K Early Childhood Education Associate’s Degree

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, today announced the launch of its best value on an Associate’s degree from its Early Childhood Education (ECE) program, now available for $15K or less. This new offering builds on Rasmussen’s focus of flexibility and support and gives students the ability to earn an affordable, convenient Associate’s degree at a fraction of the cost.

The Early Childhood Education industry was highly impacted by the onset of COVID-19, causing many ECE centers to close or significantly reduce their workforces and, in some cases, suspend educational benefits temporarily. As a result, many in the field left and now ECE centers across the country are desperate to recruit their workforce back. With a longstanding, 30-year history of educating in the field, Rasmussen University has alliances with some of the industry’s largest employers, making it more affordable for their employees to get an education.

“As Early Childhood Education centers work to rebuild their workforces, preparing our students to fill those positions is a top priority for Rasmussen University,” said Mary Muhs, M.Ed. and department chair for Early Childhood Education and Human Services at Rasmussen University. “The ability to offer this program at this time and for this cost will help to make the program more easily accessible for a broader range of students, whether they are new to the field or looking to advance their careers with degrees necessary to hold leadership roles at most childcare centers. Those with a Child Development Associate (CDA®) credential can also receive a 12-credit waiver toward any of the ECE degrees, as well.”

The cost of an Associate’s program can hinder enrollment when the average cost of an ECE program is compared to the median salary of childcare workers. Offering this low-cost degree program in a fully online environment meets the growing market demand. Additionally, eight self-directed assessments are available in the ECE Associate’s degree program. These $149 online assessments are a way for students to show that they have already achieved certain skills and knowledge for a particular course and don’t need to take it—saving them money and time. In fact, if a student chooses to take all eight available assessments, they could save almost $4,000 on the cost of the program.

“We designed this program to prepare our students for an ever-changing career in early childhood education. Every element of the program, from faculty interaction to online coursework, is designed to set them up for success in the field,” said Muhs. “Offering it at this cost is also extremely valuable. It gives students a little less worry, as they don’t need to take on as large of a financial commitment to earn the degree itself. If you have a passion for working with our youngest learners, now may be the perfect time to take that next step.”

Rasmussen also offers affordable options at both the Diploma and Certificate levels to put a student’s ECE education goals within reach. Rasmussen University’s corporate alliances allow students already working in the field to save even more on the cost of their Associate’s degree. To learn more, visit https://corporate.rasmussen.edu/education/.

For more information on the Early Childhood Education Associate’s degree programs at Rasmussen University, now available for $15K or less, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/education/early-childhood-education/associates/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student’s first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.