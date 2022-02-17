Hasbro Announces Innovative Play and Entertainment Lineup For 2022

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment leader, announced today further activation of its purpose-driven brand blueprint strategy with an extensive lineup of new content and products across its iconic portfolio.

Hasbro is unveiling all new entertainment and product innovations across key franchise categories including action brands, such as Power Rangers and Transformers; sports action brands leading the way with NERF; arts & crafts brands with Play-Doh; gaming brands, including Clue, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Monopoly; fashion brands, like Baby Alive and My Little Pony and preschool brands, such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Hasbro has significantly bolstered its global entertainment capabilities since acquiring eOne and leads the industry in creating truly immersive story-led brand experiences backed by break frame innovation, expansive global merchandising programs and engaging entertainment. With purpose at the center of its brand blueprint strategy, Hasbro aims to make the world a better place for all children, fans and families, working continuously to create memories that last a lifetime and inspire fans to dream big and imagine new possibilities.

“It’s an extraordinary time for the Hasbro business, as we supercharge our brand blueprint and fully ignite the power and potential of our brands, our partnerships and our purpose to position ourselves as not just a toy and game company but a multi-dimensional leader in the global entertainment, digital and play space,” said Eric Nyman, incoming President and Chief Operating Officer, Hasbro. “Whether it’s a memory-making family game night at home or new series from the Transformers and My Little Pony franchises, Hasbro brands are available for consumers across every format imaginable. We’re proud to deliver these engaging play and entertainment experiences that create unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.”

Over the last 10 years, Hasbro has built an action brand portfolio that is #1 in a $4 billion category with 28% market share, according to The NPD Group1. Upcoming is an unprecedented slate of new content across Hasbro, which is sure to engage and delight cross-generational action fans, supported by robust toy, game and merchandise programs.

The Power Rangers will make a morphinomenal return with season 2 of Power Rangers Dino Fury. The first half of season 2 (11 episodes) will debut exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. on March 3, 2022 and will premiere on Teletoon in Canada on March 5, 2022. With villains new and old gathering against them, the Dino Fury Power Rangers are destined to face their greatest challenges yet in the latest installment of the series.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, the original animated series co-produced by Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s entertainment studio, Entertainment One (eOne), introduces a new generation of Transformers robots - the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, the Transformers will redefine what it means to be a family. The series will launch globally this fall 2022.

Select products being unveiled today to further Hasbro’s leadership in action include:

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99) Marvel Mech Strike Monster Hunters (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99-$34.99)

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99-$34.99) Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R Playset (Ages 3 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99)

(Ages 3 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99) Power Rangers Dino Fury Megafury Saber (Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99)

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99) Star Wars™ - Star Wars ™ Mission Fleet Boba Fett Starship and 2.5-inch Figure Set (Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $41.99)

- (Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $41.99) Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime (Ages 6 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49)

NERF leads the blaster category with the #1 position in the industry, per NPD2, continuing to inspire active play for fans and families for over 50 years. This year’s innovative new sports action products include:

NERF Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Dart Blaster (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99) NERF Minecraft Sabrewing Motorized Bow (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99) NERF Roblox Zombie Attack: Viper Strike Dart Blaster (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99) NERF Ultra Speed Blaster (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $71.99)

Following the acquisition of eOne in 2020, Hasbro launched a global line of toy and games based on leading preschool properties Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, driving market share gains, per NPD, in the preschool toy market3 and supporting a robust merchandising program across categories.

In 2022, the excitement continues with new adventures for every kid’s first best friend, Peppa Pig! Coming off a full year of US travels, Peppa is soon welcoming all little piggies to Peppa’s Club. Premiering May 2022 on the Nick Jr. preschool block on Nickelodeon, the Peppa’s Club episode arc will include a celebratory 4-part TV special featuring Peppa and her pals using their brand-new clubhouse to play imaginative adventures like detective, shop and more.

New preschool show to shelf innovations include:

All Around Peppa's Town Set (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99)

(Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99) Peppa Pig Kids Only Clubhouse (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99)

(Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99) PJ Masks Animal Power Charge & Roar Power Cat (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $68.99)

Play-Doh remained the #1 property in the Arts & Crafts category, per NPD4, shaping imaginations across the globe. This year, Play-Doh will ignite and inspire kids to believe the future is theirs to shape with the following and more:

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ice Cream Truck (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $94.99)

Hasbro continues to advance leading doll brands. Baby Alive remains the #1 Global Nurturing Doll, per NPD5, and Hasbro’s recent relaunch of the MY LITTLE PONY brand delivered a strong year for the property. The MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION MOVIE debuted as the #1 Kids Title in 86 countries this past fall, and the overall No. 1 film in 20 countries, reinventing the brand from its hooves up and introducing a whole new generation of ponies to a whole new generation of kids.

Even more epic PONY entertainment is on the way this year, as Hasbro debuts all-new animated MY LITTLE PONY content, giving fans almost 500 minutes of brand-new adventures! Launching April 2022 is the weekly YouTube series, My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale. Debuting exclusively on Netflix is the series My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, premiering on September 26, along with two Netflix specials, Make Your Mark debuting on May 26 and Winter Wishday dropping on November 21.

Innovative fashion brand products include:

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $62.99)

(Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $62.99) My Little Pony Mini World Magic (Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $5.19-26.49)

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $5.19-26.49) My Little Pony Musical Mane Melody Playset (Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $41.99)

As the #1 games company, per NPD6, Hasbro’s long-standing leadership in gaming, including face-to-face, tabletop and digital, is bringing gaming experiences to gamers of all ages this year:

Clue Treachery at Tudor Mansion Game: (Ages 10 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99)

(Ages 10 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99) Clue: Bridgerton Edition Gam e (Ages 17 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99)

e (Ages 17 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99) Connect 4 Spin Game (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.99) Dungeons & Dragons - Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep (All Ages/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99)

- (All Ages/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99) Dungeons & Dragons - Dragons of Stormwreck Isle (All Ages/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99)

- (All Ages/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99) Magic: The Gathering - Streets of New Capenna Set Booster (Ages 13 & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $5.00)

- (Ages 13 & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $5.00) Magic: The Gathering - Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (Ages 13 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $8.00)

- (Ages 13 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $8.00) Monopoly Travel World Tour Game (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $21.99) Monopoly: Bridgerton Edition Game (Ages 17 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99)

(Ages 17 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99) Monopoly: Fall Guys Edition Game (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99)

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99) Sorry! Sliders: Fall Guys Edition Game (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99)

View an announcement video HERE. To learn more about the newest product offerings, including product details and photos, entertainment, and the latest news from Hasbro please visit newsroom.hasbro.com.

