DCM Named Principal Sponsor for Ryerson University’s Digital Asset Management Event Series

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, has been named a Principal Sponsor for Ryerson University’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) event series, which includes workshops and a national conference.

The School of Graphic Communications Management at Ryerson (Toronto) hosted its first-ever Canada Coast to Coast DAM event in June 2021. Recognizing DCM as a tech-focused communication specialist, the University saw an opportunity to partner with the company for its upcoming educational and community-building events.

With sponsorship from DCM, the University confirmed three workshops for 2022: DAM Capacity Model in March and DAM and AI in April. A third workshop—DAM and Dynamic Content Optimization—is also in the works for later in the year. In December 2021, a preliminary workshop on Keywording in the Creation Industries was hosted by the University and sponsored by DCM. The highly informative and successful workshop focused on the importance of selecting the right keywords to describe digital assets.

The 2022 Canada Coast to Coast conference is slated for June and will welcome DAM professionals from across the country to share best practices and valuable insights, and will showcase presentations by accomplished Canadian DAM professionals. “We’re very excited to sponsor Ryerson’s DAM event series,” said Shelly Anwyll, DCM Senior Vice President, North America, Emerging Markets. “DCM’s digital-first strategy is very much aligned with Ryerson’s School of Graphic Communications Management; it’s a perfect match. We’re eager to learn and share insights at these events, and we hope they will offer inspiration to our team and our clients.”

Dr. Reem El Asaleh, Associate Professor in the School of Graphic Communications Management, Ryerson, is gaining international recognition for her work in promoting and advancing DAM solutions and education. “We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant DAM community, and to be able to host these events to pull the industry together,” said Reem El Asaleh, PhD, Associate Professor, The Creative School, Ryerson University. “The events bring valuable insights both to our students and the professional community. We are grateful for this partnership with DCM, which has allowed us to extend our reach in this valuable way.”

In August 2021, the university announced that it would begin a renaming process to reconcile the legacy of Egerton Ryerson for a more inclusive future. Please refer to the next chapter website for more information about the next steps.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a leading provider of marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory challenges of some of North America’s biggest brands. Powered by purpose-built technology like our DCMFlex™ workflow management platform and our ASMBL digital asset management solution, we help clients bring their brands to life and create more meaningful connections with customers. We serve market leaders in key verticals such as financial services, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and the public sector, supporting them with marketing scale, speed, efficiency and insight that drives their competitiveness and improves their performance.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT RYERSON UNIVERSITY, THE CREATIVE SCHOOL

Graphic Communications Management (GCM) at the Creative School is the only degree granting program for the printing industries in Canada and is one of the top programs of its kind in North America. GCM is renowned amongst industry leaders, and is a recognized and respected name, graduating professionals with highly sought-after skills in design, print production and packaging.

