Club Publix Named to America’s Best Loyalty Programs List by Newsweek

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix’s loyalty program, Club Publix, has been recognized on America’s Best Loyalty Programs list by Newsweek, ranking No. 4 in the Supermarkets sub-category as well as the Pharmacy and Drugstores sub-category.

Publix has remained passionately focused on customer value for over 90 years. Building relationships and connections with customers is important to the company, so Publix launched a personalized membership program, Club Publix, in 2020 to offer exclusive member perks and personalized content.

“Providing a pleasurable shopping experience extends beyond our aisles,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Club Publix offers our customers a more personalized experience to meet their individual needs and preferences. We’re pleased to know our customers’ feedback reflects our goal of delivering more of what matters to them.”

Club Publix is a free program that bundles together a number of digital features, including early notifications of BOGOs and other sales, the ability to pay with a simple scan of the Publix app, and the option to receive e-receipts. Club Publix adds personalization to these digital features with customized content and exclusive member perks, such as a free sweet treat on each member’s birthday.

Publix customers can take advantage of Club Publix benefits by visiting publix.com/clubpublix, downloading and registering in the Publix app, or texting JOIN to 782549.

America’s Best Loyalty Programs list is determined based on survey results from more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers. Customers evaluated various loyalty programs based on criteria relevant to consumer experience including likelihood of recommendation, ease and enjoyment, benefit, overall satisfaction, customer support and trust.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see the full list, visit newsweek.com/americas-best-loyalty-programs-2022.

