Content Guru and AXA UK Continue Technology Innovation Journey With storm®

BRACKNELL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Content Guru, leading customer experience solution provider, today announced that AXA UK, one of the UK’s largest insurance companies and early adopter of cloud technology, has committed to a further five years on their innovation journey with the storm® solution.

AXA is a trusted provider to many, delivering customer service to thousands of customers each day. Six years ago, Content Guru’s storm contact centre telephony solution transformed AXA UK’s operations in the both the Health and Commercial space. Over the next five years, the pair will continue to explore rapidly developing technology, such as AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) and the ability to leverage insights through deep data analytics.

Content Guru’s award-winning storm cloud solution has enabled AXA UK to keep its contact centre operations running smoothly. When COVID-19 hit, Content Guru enabled thousands of employees to work from home to continue to serve their customers, whilst protecting them from the virus and complying with government-mandated restrictions.

Sean Taylor, CEO at Content Guru, commented: “We were delighted 6 years ago when AXA UK made the bold decision to move to the cloud using the storm platform. We are very excited about continuing the journey with AXA in the quickly evolving customer experience landscape.”

Shali Vasudeva, Chief Operating Officer at AXA UK, commented: “At AXA UK, we keep our customers at the forefront of everything we do and to reflect this, are fully committed to constantly improving our contact centre operations. We’re thrilled to continue working with Content Guru over the course of the next five years, and are looking forward to further realizing the positive impact of their storm platform on the customer experience we offer.”

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications technology, Content Guru supplies mission-critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organisations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-native omnichannel solution, storm®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Sodexo, NHS 111 London, G4S, and Serco.

About AXA UK

AXA Insurance UK plc registered in England and Wales under registered number 078950 and authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority under Financial Conduct Authority registration number 202312. Registered office is 20 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BG.

AXA UK is part of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 153,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 54 countries. In 2020, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 96.7 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 4.3 billion. AXA had Euro 1,032 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

In the UK & Ireland, AXA operates through a number of business units including: AXA Insurance, AXA Health and AXA Ireland. AXA UK & Ireland employs around 10,000 staff.