Paige and Flagship Biosciences Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Analysis Tools

NEW YORK & BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, and Flagship Biosciences, a leader in data-centric pathology and tissue analysis, today announced a partnership to provide access to Flagship’s TissueInsight™, an AI-aided diagnostics software that quantifies PD-L1 expression in immunohistochemistry tissue samples, directly through the Paige Platform.

For rapid and precise cancer care, pathologists and oncologists need dependable diagnostic testing to connect patients to individualized immuno-oncology therapies. TissueInsight™ is a clinical diagnostic immuno-oncology service which provides Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-reportable PD-L1 results along with data about the tumor microenvironment (TME), such as information about tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and macrophages. TissueInsight™ automatically reads a tissue slide and provides rapid, data-rich tissue interpretations and removes the inherent variability of subjective manual tissue scoring.

“By enabling pathologists to access Flagship’s PD-L1 analysis tool directly within the Paige Platform, we are providing pathologists and oncologists quicker access to biomarker testing results that will inform treatment planning,” said Andy Moye, Ph.D., CEO at Paige. “This partnership can make it easier and more efficient for pathologists to quantify a prominent immunotherapy biomarker and can help improve patient care.”

TissueInsight™ will be available directly in the FullFocus® platform, enabling a complete and seamless digital pathology workflow. “TissueInsight’s integration with Paige’s platform will truly provide a diagnostic service unmatched in the industry,” said Trevor Johnson, CEO at Flagship Biosciences. “TissueInsight™ is the only turnkey digital pathology solution for IHC scoring and we look forward to partnering with Paige to successfully integrate, deploy, and promote adoption of our innovative technology.”

“Immunohistochemistry scoring of PD-L1 has traditionally been a time-consuming, manual process that is subject to variability between pathologists,” said David Klimstra, M.D., Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Paige. “TissueInsight augments our native Paige capabilities by providing an easy-to-use and accurate software that produces more information of clinical value than can be generated manually.”

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product. For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Flagship Biosciences

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. We are revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability associated with typical tissue assessments, and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. https://flagshipbio.com/