BDO Enhances Global Communications, Collaboration, and Customer Engagement with 8x8 XCaaS™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that BDO deployed 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams to enhance communication, collaboration, and customer engagement for its almost 6,500 UK employees.

BDO, a global network providing tax, audit and assurance, and a range of business advisory services, needed a cloud communications solution capable of providing reliable high-quality global calling, regardless of where their staff was located, and to reduce escalating mobile phone bills. Further, BDO required a solution that would integrate with its existing Microsoft 365 suite of products to minimise IT administration and employee training costs, while still delivering a high level of service to customers.

With expert advice from IT consultant EveryCloud, BDO selected 8x8 XCaaS with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams and 8x8 Contact Centre for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft. By deploying 8x8, BDO now has a reliable, enterprise-grade global cloud telephony solution that allows its hybrid workforce to communicate, collaborate, and engage with colleagues and clients from anywhere, and on any device using the familiar Microsoft Teams interface.

”It became clear that we needed an enterprise-grade cloud telephony platform that could integrate with Microsoft Teams, and offer high-quality global calling in a seamless and cost-effective way. 8x8 provided everything we needed, helped reduce our mobile costs, and, as an added bonus, was one of the smoothest implementations I’ve ever witnessed," said Stuart Walters, Chief Information Officer at BDO. "Increasingly, the integrated cloud communications technology provided by 8x8 will help companies like ours better serve clients, and attract and retain employees to improve our competitive advantage.”

With 8x8 Contact Centre, BDO has improved customer service using analytics to identify coaching opportunities for agents, including real-time feedback during calls. In addition, BDO’s thousands of client-facing knowledge workers, including its contact desks for finance, human resources, and IT, are now able to place global calls easily within Teams, using 8x8 Contact Centre for Microsoft Teams.

“Hybrid and remote work has transformed the professional world, requiring enterprises to adapt and provide their employees with solutions that meet both business and personal requirements,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. “Our Customer first culture allows us to strengthen our partnership with BDO and provide the smooth, cost-effective support they need while also enabling them to continue operating within the familiar Microsoft Teams user interface their employees have come to know and expect.”

8x8 XCaaS includes cloud contact centre, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.