Renesas and AVL Software and Functions Collaborate on Customer Support for Functional Safety to Develop Automotive ECUs That Comply with ISO 26262

TOKYO & REGENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and AVL, the leading company in development, simulation and testing in the automotive sector, today announced their collaboration to deliver customer support for the development of electronic control units (ECUs) that comply with the ISO 26262 international standard for automotive functional safety. Under this collaboration, AVL will provide comprehensive support for the development of complex and specialized functional safety systems for Renesas' automotive customers.

It has become a challenge to efficiently develop complex advanced ADAS/automated driving (AD) systems that comply with functional safety standards. Renesas provides automotive R-Car System on Chips (SoCs), RH850 automotive control microcontrollers (MCUs), power management ICs (PMICs) and software solutions that support levels ASIL B to ASIL D of ISO26262. However, to meet functional safety standards, the entire ECU system must be compliant, not just the semiconductor devices. Therefore, even with the use of R-Car and RH850 that meet the functional safety requirements, ISO 26262 compliant ECU development requires in depth system level expertise. AVL has a proven track record of supporting the development of ISO 26262 compliant ECUs from both hardware and software perspectives. Through this collaboration, Renesas customers can leverage the sophisticated safety solutions of Renesas components, and benefit from AVL's expert support for functional safety, enabling reduced development time for ISO 26262-compliant ECUs.

“We are pleased to be able to offer Renesas customers AVL's advanced expertise and extensive experience in functional safety,” said Naoki Yoshida, Vice President, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. “This collaboration will enable all of our customers around the world to quickly develop ISO 26262-compliant ECUs using Renesas' highly reliable products.”

“With the proliferation of ADAS/AD, the number of ECUs that need to support functional safety is only going to increase,” said Dirk Geyer, Director Functional Safety and Cyber Security at AVL. “AVL can provide both hardware and software support for various levels of safety, including advanced support such as customized FMEDA and product-specific failure rate analysis. We look forward to providing comprehensive, global support to Renesas customers.”

More information about functional safety support provided by Renesas and AVL is available at https://www.renesas.com/software-tool/safety-support-program-consultancy-r-car-automotive-applications.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About AVL

AVL Software and Functions GmbH in Regensburg, Germany is the AVL global center of competence for E-Drive and Software Development inside the AVL group.

The AVL group is the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to shape future mobility trends.

The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of automated and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.

AVL’s passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. (www.avl.com)

(Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.