Arcion, Formerly Blitzz, Secures $13M Series A To Transform Data Infrastructure

In this 60-second video, get a quick overview of Arcion, the only cloud-native data mobility platform.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Arcion (formerly Blitzz) officially launches the only cloud-native, zero-code data mobility platform to interconnect the $125 billion cloud data ecosystem with transactional databases and cloud warehouses. Arcion secured $13 million in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with Bessemer Vice President Sakib Dadi joining the Arcion board of directors. Strategic investor Databricks also participated in the round.

Real-Time Data Mobilization Drives Critical Business Breakthroughs

In a world where the cloud accelerates business growth through scalable and resilient infrastructure, most enterprises find themselves blocked by traditional databases that severely hinder their ability to derive value from real-time data. Arcion changes this with its first-of-its-kind, zero-code solution that enables enterprises to deploy high-performance, high-volume data pipelines — in minutes instead of months.

“Built by database experts, Arcion has solved a remarkably difficult problem that all enterprises struggle with: moving large amounts of data in real time. As data becomes generated and sprawled across applications, databases and cloud destinations, all companies will look to fully utilize the data they own. Arcion’s technology will be an essential and valuable part for businesses building analytics and operational models to remain competitive,” said Dadi.

New CEO To Lead the Future of Real-Time Data

Along with the Arcion platform’s public release, the company recruited a new CEO, Gary Hagmueller, to drive its growth. Hagmueller is well known as a proven leader, with deep experience scaling companies in high-growth markets. He is considered a product visionary in establishing new categories as reflected in the over $7.5 billion in enterprise value generated by the companies he led.

“Over the last 25 years of selling into enterprises, I’ve seen all my customers struggle with a lack of access to real-time data. This lack of access always resulted in apps that generated limited business value, brittle data pipes, broken applications, and countless missed opportunities,” said Hagmueller. “When I came to understand what Arcion does, I was blown away. Arcion has developed a unique, category-defining product that enables companies to extract maximum value from their own data, instantaneously and without the need for an army of data engineers. I can’t wait to introduce Arcion to the broader market so that companies modernizing their data architectures can experience just how transformational this platform is.”

Arcion already has hundreds of deployments across three continents and is the leading data mobilization platform on the market today.

5x Faster Data Replication at Petabyte Scale

With a library of more than 20 pre-built data connectors, enterprise-grade change data capture (CDC), and distributed cloud-native architecture, Arcion is the only modern solution to mobilize data from notoriously difficult transactional databases like Oracle, SAP and IBM, among others. This enables enterprises to move data wherever and whenever they need it so it can be easily accessed and utilized to drive transformation.

Additional features include patent pending “Read Once, Write Multiple” technology for faster, low-impact data replication, zero data loss architecture, fault tolerance, auto-scaling, and enterprise security features such as data masking and at-rest/in-flight data encryption.

Arcion’s early adopters include a long list of Fortune 500 companies that leverage its high-performance and high-volume real-time data streaming capabilities to stream 150 terabytes of data every month. Customers from different industries, such as financial services, consumer electronics, security, telecommunication, food delivery, etc., use Arcion for everything from up-to-the-minute inventory management, consolidating data from thousands of heterogeneous database instances, to real-time fraud detection and AI/ML workflows to help them gain meaningful competitive advantages.

Arcion Marks Launch With a Free Public Webinar

On March 17, 2022, Databricks and Eckerson Group will join Arcion to discuss CDC, why enterprises need it, and how to design CDC pipelines for ingestion into the Databricks Lakehouse. For more information and to register, visit https://hubs.ly/Q014g10K0.

To see a quick overview of Arcion, the only cloud-native data mobility platform, please visit https://youtu.be/RyRA2dDgeR4.

About Arcion

Arcion marks the beginning of a new era in data infrastructure where data flows freely, without limitations, armies of staff, or brittle connections. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Arcion is the only cloud-native, CDC-based data mobility platform. It accelerates data mobilization across applications, traditional transactional databases, and cloud platforms through high-performance, high-availability, and auto-scalable data pipelines — in minutes rather than months. Deploy zero-code data pipelines to enable real-time data replication, AI/ML-based data analytics, ELT streaming, and more with Arcion today. Learn more at www.arcion.io/, and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube and @ArcionLabs.

