Elys Game Technology Extends Sportsbook Partnership with Santa Ana Casino Hotel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces the extension of the sports wagering service agreement between the Company’s subsidiary USBookmaking (“USB”) and the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel (the “Star”) in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The agreement extends USB’s contract to provide sports wagering services to Santa Ana’s sportsbook.

The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is the site of New Mexico's first sportsbook and offers event betting on all sports serviced by USB, including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as College Football and Basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters situated throughout the casino.

“Our partnership with the Santa Ana Star began in 2018 and has been a success from the start and with this extension we will continue to provide a top sports wagering product to customers of the Star,” stated John Salerno, Director of Operations of USBookmaking. “We see progressing opportunities for sports wagering in tribal gaming, which is among one of the main segments that USB is focused on supplying now and into the future.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

