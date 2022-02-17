Paysafe Expands BetWildwood Partnership with Skrill USA Digital Wallet Upgrade

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its expanded partnership with BetWildwood, the official online sportsbook of Wildwood Casino in Colorado. BetWildwood has integrated Paysafe’s new Skrill USA digital wallet, upgrading its existing Skrill wallet to streamline depositing and payouts for its players as well as support broader customer acquisition and retention.

BetWildwood, which is powered by turnkey race and sportsbook software provider ISI Race & Sports (ISI Ltd.), first plugged into Paysafe in early 2021 via a single streamlined integration providing access to a full suite of traditional and alternative payment methods, including Skrill USA. The popularity of Skrill USA with Colorado sports bettors when wagering at BetWildwood’s iOS and Android apps and website led the sportsbook to integrate the enhanced digital wallet, which was first unveiled in Q4 2021 and features an all-new intuitive user experience (UX) and faster deposits and payouts.

Now, when a BetWildwood player with a Skrill USA account wants to bet on a Denver Broncos or Colorado Rockies game, or other national and international sports events, it takes just seconds for them to log-in, fund their player account and start wagering.

Once registered, players can fund a BetWildwood wager direct from their bank account via instant online bank transfer. Registration allows players’ bank accounts to be securely linked to their Skrill accounts for instant deposits, with funds fully guaranteed to gaming operators by Skrill.

BetWildwood sports bettors can also load funds into their Skrill USA account using a credit or debit card. Paysafe’s eCash solutions paysafecard and Paysafecash, which are available at in-store retailers across the Centennial State and the wider U.S., are also supported.

Players can access their winnings using Skrill USA, with payouts from BetWildwood available in their digital wallet account in real time. Winnings can be withdrawn at ATMs using the Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card1, with Skrill USA users also able to use the card to pay for purchases online and in-store. Alternatively, payouts can be transferred to Skrill USA users’ linked bank accounts.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “ The launch of the new Skrill USA digital wallet in the fall was a major milestone for us as well as a significant step forward for American alternative payments for iGaming. We’re excited to expand our partnership with BetWildwood as we both evolve our offerings to make depositing and payouts quicker and easier for players.”

Bill Stearns, President at ISI Ltd., commented: “ We’re delighted to expand our Paysafe payments partnership. Our integration of the new, upgraded Skrill USA digital wallet is part of our vision of providing BetWildwood players with cutting-edge payment solutions that suit their personal preferences.”

Note to editors

1 The Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

About Skrill USA, Inc.

Skrill USA has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We’re an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people’s business and pleasure, whether they’re depositing funds on a gaming site, buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of February 17th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About BetWildwood

BetWildwood in a new regulated and licensed sports betting website from Wildwood Casino at Cripple Creek, Colorado. Further information is available at: https://betwildwood.com/

About ISI

Founded in 1999, ISI Sports is a Global provider of turn-key Race and Sports Book solutions. We provide traditional Sports Books, automated self-service Sports Books via the iSports Stand, in-game wagering, mobile wagering, and many other unique Sports wagering products and configurations. ISI provides all necessary equipment, line management/Bookmaking, training and support to get your Book operational in as little as one day! ISI also maintains subsidiary companies in the Caribbean Islands (ISI Maritime/Islands) as well as South America (ISI, S.A.). Further information is available at: www.isiraceandsports.com

About Wildwood Casino

Experience Vegas-style thrills at Wildwood Casino: the highest destination for 24/7 gambling in the world; non-stop action with over 500 slot machines to choose from; and cozy accommodations with mountain views! We are located in the historic mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado. While standing proudly on our roots in the Old West, we have modernized our facilities to become the only Vegas-style casino in Cripple Creek. Come to our place for new and classic slots and video poker machines, gripping table games, and delicious eats.