Echodyne and Northrop Grumman Expand Partnership on Defense and Security Applications

Northrop Grumman first integrated Echodyne’s radar onto the Bushmaster® Gun Truck, a lightweight strike vehicle ideal for air defense operations. The combined technology solution has proven its performance against small drones in numerous live-fire demonstrations and offers Northrop Grumman’s domestic and international partners a reliable and economical answer to this increasing air defense threat. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today a new strategic agreement with, and minority investment from, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) that expands upon existing efforts to integrate Echodyne radars into select Northrop Grumman advanced defense and security solutions. The initial collaboration area is focused on counter-UAS, where Echodyne’s radars offer performance and SwaP advantages that are expected to bring immediate mission value. Under the scope of the Agreement, the companies will work to identify additional applications for Echodyne’s line of commercially developed radars.

“We continue to embrace disruptive technologies that enhance our solutions and are easily integrated into our open architecture approaches,” said David Jacobs, vice president strategy at Northrop Grumman. “This strategic partnership enhances our ability to meet the mission needs of our customers with speed and agility, specifically in the area of C-UAS.” The companies began collaborating in early 2020 when they integrated Echodyne’s radar onto Northrop Grumman’s Bushmaster® Gun Truck, a lightweight strike vehicle ideal for air defense operations. The combined technology solution has proven its performance against small drones in numerous live-fire demonstrations and offers Northrop Grumman’s domestic and international partners a reliable and economical answer to this increasing air defense threat. This agreement expands upon that success and focuses on new opportunities to integrate Echodyne’s commercially priced radars into Northrop Grumman’s advanced platforms and solutions.

“The collaboration with Northrop Grumman is another significant milestone for Echodyne, which underlines the clear message that our radars excel in the most challenging applications and demanding environments,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Northrop Grumman’s investment and selection of our radars for counter-UAS solutions further validates the advantages of our proprietary technology and our best-in-class radars.”

Echodyne serves customers across the defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection markets worldwide. Its radars are a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions. For additional details, please visit echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state, patent-protected metamaterials ESA technology. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, borders and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.