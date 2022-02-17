FirstLight Power and DHD Enter Partnership to Develop Suite of Clean Energy Assets to Help Reach Connecticut’s Climate Goals

NEW MILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, today announced that the company has partnered with Davis Hill Development (DHD) to develop a suite of solar, energy storage and hybrid assets in Connecticut to operate both independently and in coordination with FirstLight’s existing fleet of hydropower assets. The partnership will bring a new generation of hybrid renewable energy resources to serve New England’s grid, setting a bold example for how diverse clean energy technologies should be combined to deliver maximum system value.

FirstLight Power already operates the largest portfolio of renewable energy generation projects in Connecticut, and with this partnership, the company seeks to deliver even greater clean energy impact towards the state’s goal of achieving a 100 percent zero carbon electric sector by 2040. The new development partnership between FirstLight and DHD will focus on delivering innovative clean assets in a way that centers reliability, affordability and equity. These new developments will provide local jobs and increase FirstLight’s already substantial economic development impact in the local communities.

“I am excited to be expanding FirstLight’s clean energy footprint in Connecticut and furthering both the state’s ambitious clean energy goals, and our company’s mission of creating an electric grid that is clean, affordable, reliable and equitable,” said Alicia Barton, President and CEO of FirstLight. “We are proud to be partnering with DHD, a proven developer of innovative renewable projects, to deliver a new generation of hybrid and storage-integrated clean energy resources to power the Nutmeg State.”

FirstLight anticipates that the venture will deliver more than 25 MW of solar and battery storage projects across eight of FirstLight’s existing Connecticut properties along the Housatonic, Shetucket and Quinebaug Rivers. The new storage and solar assets will bring flexibility to FirstLight’s existing hydropower portfolio in Connecticut, allowing renewable energy to be stored when demand is low and provided back to the grid when the power is needed most. The resulting portfolio, which will be one of the first of its kind in the U.S., will improve system reliability and flexibility while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“FirstLight Power has truly been a premier, best-in-class partner for us from the start, and we are excited to be building on this relationship and bringing to life a suite of clean energy assets that Connecticut requires to meet the state’s climate action goals,” said Jared Alvord, VP of Strategic Development of Davis Hill Development. “Davis Hill Development has developed, built and financed over 50 clean energy projects in the state of Connecticut to date, and we are excited to expand that work with a transformational clean energy company such as FirstLight. Collaboration and innovation will be integral as we transition to a clean energy economy, and we are thrilled our relationship with FirstLight prioritizes both of these things and allows us to make an impact together.”

About FirstLight Power

FirstLight Power (FirstLight) is a leading clean power producer, developer and energy storage company in New England with a portfolio that includes nearly 1,400 megawatts of pumped-hydro storage, battery storage, hydroelectric generation, and solar generation – the largest clean energy generation portfolio in New England today. Based in Burlington, MA, with operating offices in Northfield, MA and New Milford, CT, FirstLight provides stewardship of and recreational access to 14,000 acres of land and waters along the Connecticut, Housatonic, Shetucket, Still, and Quinebaug Rivers. To learn more, visit www.firstlightpower.com.

About Davis Hill Development

Davis Hill Development (DHD), a full-service clean energy development company, and its parent company Skyview Ventures, owns and operates over 300 distributed energy projects across a dozen markets in the U.S. DHD prides itself on creating development partners for life, providing good communication and meeting customer expectations. DHD has experience developing, constructing and operating a variety of innovative clean energy assets including solar, battery storage and EV charging infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.davishilldevelopment.com.