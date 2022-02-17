Carahsoft Partners With Cyara to Provide Award-Winning Customer Experience Assurance Platform to the Public Sector

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to deliver the industry’s leading automated CX testing, monitoring and quality assurance solutions to the public sector. As the leading provider of government IT solutions, Carahsoft will be the Master Government Aggregator for Cyara, making Cyara’s high-quality, secure CX solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

Carahsoft has long supported public sector agencies across the Federal, state and local levels, as well as education and healthcare institutions. This partnership significantly impacts organizations in the public sector by providing them with modern CX assurance technology that was not previously available to them. This is especially critical today, in light of President Biden’s December 2021 Executive Order for Federal agencies to improve customer service systems and processes. Additionally, there are a number of Federal Mandates such as Cloud Smart that encourage all Federal agencies to move to the cloud.

“Partnering with an IT leader such as Carahsoft is an important step forward for Cyara,” said Jeff Flores, Global VP of Channels and Alliances at Cyara. “Through Carahsoft and its resellers, we are now able to provide Federal agencies with the automated CX testing and assurance technology they need for quicker response times, rapid issue resolution and increasingly positive experiences.”

As the leader in automated CX assurance, more than 250 global brands trust Cyara with their CX. Cyara is in the process of becoming FedRAMP approved to meet the U.S. government’s standardized security framework for all cloud products and services, which is recognized by all executive branch federal agencies.

“With the addition of Cyara to Carahsoft’s Customer Experience portfolio, the public sector now has access to automated contact center testing and monitoring with a single solution,” said Patrick Gallagher, Vice President who leads the Cyara Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Cyara and our resellers to enable agencies to deploy the tools needed to ensure a modernized customer experience.”

Cyara’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts. For more information, contact the Cyara team at Carahsoft at (877) 733-2007 or Cyara@carahsoft.com.

About Cyara

As the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.