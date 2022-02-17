Evenflo® Launches the All4One™ DLX with SensorSafe™, a Modern Car Seat for Today’s Digitally Connected Parents

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evenflo, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of infant and children’s products, today announced the launch of the Evenflo® All4One™ DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat with SensorSafe™, a feature-rich car seat that adapts as your child grows for up to 10 years.

Designed for your digitally connected life, the All4One DLX is equipped with advanced features such as SensorSafe’s integrated technology that sends you real-time alerts to four potentially unsafe conditions from your child’s car seat via your phone: unexpected chest clip unbuckling, unsafe temperature inside the vehicle, child unattended and child seated too long.

The All4One DLX is built for extended use from infant to big kid, converting from rear-facing harness to forward-facing harness, and from high-back booster to no-back booster. The All4One DLX is also the only 4-in-1 car seat on the market that is GREENGUARD® Gold Certified for low chemical emissions to help create a healthier environment for your child.

“Evenflo is committed to meeting the needs of today’s modern, digitally-connected family,” said Dave Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Evenflo. “ The innovation behind the All4One DLX is a testament to that commitment as we continue to elevate our brand with smart, safe and reliable baby gear.”

In addition to All4One DLX’s SensorSafe technology, extended use and GREENGUARD® Gold Certification, parents will also love:

EasyClick ™ LATCH System : No-hassle, rock-solid installation in no time

™ : No-hassle, rock-solid installation in no time Quick Clean Cover : Easy to remove, easy to clean, easy to live with

: Easy to remove, easy to clean, easy to live with Removable, dishwasher-safe snack tray : Convenience on the go

: Convenience on the go Plush headrest and body pillows : Help to keep baby comfortable and are removable for easy cleaning

: Help to keep baby comfortable and are removable for easy cleaning Side-Impact Technology: Helps absorb energy in event of a collision

“ All4One DLX was designed to keep up with the today’s parents,” said Jon Conaway, Director of Product Management at Evenflo. “ With smart features like SensorSafe and the EasyClick LATCH system, All4One DLX offers exceptional versatility and extended use at a price point that sets it apart from its competitors.”

Evenflo® All4One™ DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat with SensorSafe™ will be available online and in store at evenflo.com, Target, Amazon and buybuy BABY by March. Available in Kingsley and Belmont fashions with a starting MSRP of $259.99.

To learn more about Evenflo and the company’s line of safe, smart and innovative products, visit www.evenflo.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby. For more information about the All4One DLX, click here.

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers, and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.