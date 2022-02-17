NextGen Healthcare Partners with Verato to Enhance Patient Insights

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Verato to incorporate patient matching into the NextGen® Health Data Hub (HDH) platform.

Healthcare providers need a full picture of a patient’s medical history to make the best possible clinical decisions, and consumers increasingly expect their care teams to have this information. This is where patient-matching technology comes into play. The necessary data can reside in any number of disparate EHR systems—ambulatory, inpatient or post-acute care. NextGen Health Data Hub provides healthcare providers with the clinical content management, connectivity, data access, security and access permission features to get the fullest view of a patient’s health. With Verato Universal MPI® integration, Health Data Hub will provide advanced identity management to address the complexities of patient matching.

“Our collaboration with Verato to incorporate world-class identity management into the NextGen Health Data Hub ecosystem reflects our mutual commitment to delivering better clinical and financial outcomes for patients and providers,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “More effective patient matching also leads to better experiences for consumers because their providers have a greater understanding of their entire healthcare journey.”

With these solutions, providers and administrators have simple access to aggregated, actionable data to better treat patients using a complete longitudinal medical record, manage transitions of care, coordinate care plans and manage chronic conditions.

“Verato is proud to partner with NextGen Healthcare to put our market-leading identity-resolution platform in the hands of its growing network of providers and Health Information Exchange (HIE) organizations,” said Joaquim Neto, chief product officer at Verato. “Together, we will help ensure that providers have the information they need to achieve a holistic view of patients to timely, effective and safer care. More healthcare organizations and consumers can realize the promise of digital health and virtual care through real-time, complete and trusted patient data.”

About NextGen Health Data Hub

NextGen Health Data Hub (HDH) is a fully redesigned data aggregation platform to meet expanding market demand for robust data sharing, aggregation and data management. It was built from the ground up to provide comprehensive, continuous access to aggregated patient health data. Health Data Hub provides a robust, reliable, performant platform that will lower client ownership costs, enable system-wide connectivity and support growth needs for Healthcare Information and Delivery Organizations.

About Verato Universal MPI

Verato Universal MPI (UMPI) is a Gartner validated next-generation enterprise master person index that includes Verato Referential Matching® technology to achieve the highest patient matching accuracy rates in the industry — out-of-the-box, with no extensive algorithm tuning required. UMPI offers the scalability, security, and simplicity of a SaaS solution built for the cloud, so healthcare organizations can integrate siloed patient data, transform care quality, and support any digital strategy.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are advancing ambulatory care with innovations for healthier communities – partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Verato

Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, enables better care everywhere by providing the single source of truth for identity to organizations across the care continuum including providers, payers, healthcare technology, life sciences, public health and HIE organizations. Over 70 trusted brands in healthcare rely on Verato’s identity resolution SaaS platform for a complete and trusted 360-degree view of their patients, employees and customers in their communities. With our HITRUST-certified platform, organizations can integrate every step of the care journey across CRM, EHR, enterprise analytics, and digital health experiences quickly and at scale. For more information, please visit verato.com.