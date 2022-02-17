ILMC’s Bursary Scheme and ASM Global Dramatically Expand Efforts to Promote Next Generation of Young Executive Talent

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, and the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) today announced a new partnership to dramatically expand the music business conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent.

This new partnership with ILMC is supported by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which launched in October 2021 to protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities around the globe.

The Bursary Scheme will see 30 young executives given a place at this year’s ILMC, the world’s leading live music conference, which takes place in London from 26-29 April 2022. The invitation-only event has been the foremost meeting place for live music professionals worldwide for over 30 years and welcomes 2,000 top professionals across the week. Through the Bursary Scheme, the selected young executives will also have a dedicated industry mentor and additional networking opportunities taking place at ILMC, via the ASM Global family, a chance to share knowledge, ideas, and to build new contacts within the industry.

Chris Bray, executive vice president, Europe at ASM Global, said, “After a difficult two years for live events, it’s exciting to be looking to the future and supporting young executives as the industry recovers from the pandemic. At ASM Global we are committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world. Through the company’s ASM Global Acts platform, we’re able to take action and create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders; so we are delighted to be partnering with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme and look forward to meeting with the chosen delegates at this year’s event.”

ILMC head Greg Parmley said, “ASM’s shared passion for supporting and developing the next generation of business leaders allows us to supercharge the Bursary Scheme this year. At a crucial time for the global live music industry, developing a new and diverse range of executive talent is a vital step in both its recovery and future success.”

Founded in 2018, the Bursary Scheme is named after the late Alia Dann Swift, ILMC’s longstanding producer who was instrumental in both bringing talent into the industry and supporting and encouraging new ILMC members.

To apply, applicants should already be working in the live music business and not have previously attended an ILMC. Full details of the Bursary Scheme and an application form are available here. The closing date for applications is Friday, 1 April 2022. The scheme is open to applicants internationally.

ASM Global Acts is an extension of ASM Global’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates, and contributing to a healthier environment and planet. These programs are activated at both the corporate and local level, creating value at scale within communities. ASM Global is the company responsible for management and operations at major venues including AO Arena (Manchester), OVO Arena Wembley, Avicii Arena (Stockholm), Tele2 Arena (Stockholm), P&J Live (Aberdeen) and First Direct Arena (Leeds).

For more information on the ILMC Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, please visit https://34.ilmc.com/bursary/.

About ILMC

Attracting 2,000 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 40 countries annually, the International Live Music Conference has been the foremost meeting place for live music professionals worldwide for over 30 years. In addition to the main invitation-only conference, the ILMC week also sees the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM); the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI); and the live music industry’s Oscar-equivalents, The Arthur Awards.

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, and performing arts venues.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit asmglobal.com