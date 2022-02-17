Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Awarded $13 Million Contract to Provide Advanced Technology to Reduce Environmental Impact of Power Plant Ash

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $13 million to design and supply equipment to reduce the environmental impact of ash at a U.S. power plant.

B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply a state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff® submerged grind conveyor (SGC) ash-handling system and related equipment as a retrofit to the plant’s existing ash slurry system to meet zero-discharge bottom ash removal requirements.

“As many of our customers join the transition to cleaner, lower-emissions power generation, B&W is positioned to provide a full suite of environmental technologies for utilities and industry, as well as renewable energy solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “B&W Environmental’s submerged grind conveyor is smaller and more versatile than conventional chain conveyors, can be tailored to each specific plant layout, and is highly effective in helping plant operators reduce the environmental impact of their operations.”

B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a heavy-duty, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering. This patented, proven technology offers simplified installation and operation for superior ash handling.

