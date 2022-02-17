Blackhawk Network Partners with LOC Software to Give Customers Touch-Free Mobile Payment Options

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the growth of digital payments making a sweeping impact on how consumers shop and pay, payments innovator Blackhawk Network and leading retail software firm LOC Software announced a partnership to deliver innovative touch-free mobile payment technologies to retailers. With these new touch-free payment options, Blackhawk Network and LOC Software give retail customers more ways to pay, more reasons to shop in stores and more ways to engage with retail brands.

"With the proliferation of digital payment systems, it's no longer simply about consumers finding easy payment options; it's a focus on ensuring retailers are providing consumers with a convenient and seamless experience," said Helena Mao, VP, Global Product Strategy at Blackhawk Network. “Blackhawk has developed a robust API solution that enable easy integration with digital wallets and payments solutions. Working with LOC Software will give our partners rapid, integration to better deliver the technology of multiple wallets as part of our digital payments promise for customers."

Research from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began1. And, of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over the last year, which is helping to bring a more seamless and connected payment experience to in-person shopping1.

"Consumers have grown increasingly comfortable using digital payments in many different contexts over the past year, including using touch free options for in-store purchases,” said Francois Labelle, Product Director at LOC Software. “Our partnership with Blackhawk Network will enable us to bring this technology to retail customers for their everyday purchases and provide retailers with new ways to engage their customers.”

Blackhawk Network works with approximately 37,000 corporate and government partners, and has approximately 400,000 channel touchpoints around the world. Blackhawk connects with more than 300 million shoppers worldwide daily. For more information about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network:

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About LOC Software

LOC Software delivers solutions designed to make transactions more manageable, more profitable and more frequent by fully integrating retail operations for multi-store and independent environments. Our LOC Suite is a complete set of applications tailored into one seamless interface, satisfying all a retailer’s needs, from powerful merchandising and inventory control, fully integrated loyalty, multi-store management and more. Learn more about LOC Software at www.locsoftware.com.

1 The "Payments EQ: Connecting Globally Through Digital Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 2 and April 5, 2021. The sample size included over 13,000 respondents in nine countries.