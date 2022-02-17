Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Brand Footprint in The Prairie State

BOURBONNAIS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the Midwest region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the state of Illinois and its 10th network company in the state.

The brokerage will be led by real estate veteran Peter Grant, who brings over 30 years of industry experience to the brand and adds 42 real estate professionals to the network serving Bourbonnais, Illinois, and the surrounding region. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty will be known for its exceptional service to clients in all aspects of real estate, including river-front properties, residential, commercial, luxury homes and more.

“With a rich suburban feel to pristine river-front homes, Kankakee County, Illinois, offers residents a budding destination for those looking for a home that matches their lifestyle,” said Peter Grant, Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty. “We work with every client with an intent to work with them for life. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand allows us to deliver the best experience possible and provide homeowners with the world’s most exceptional platform when it comes to real estate.”

“As we expand our brand further through the first quarter of 2022, it’s important to align ourselves with professionals who demonstrate the same core values we do: trust, integrity, stability and longevity,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Peter and his team effortlessly demonstrate those qualities and more. They are the perfect addition to the brand.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

“Peter and his group of agents are committed to offering the highest level of personal service and professional representation to each and every listing,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “With more than 520 years combined real estate experience, the team consists of real estate professionals who add a stellar reputation to our growing brand.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty has 1 office location in the area with plans for continued growth. The company and its agents actively support the local community in many ways including local food drives, Project Recycle and initiatives with the local veteran community.

For more information visit: http://www.SpeckmanRealty.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty is a local full-service real estate company specializing in residential, commercial and luxury real estate. Located in Bourbonnais, Illinois, the brokerage serves the county of Kankakee and the surrounding regions. The company prides itself on its core values of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, the Bahamas and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.