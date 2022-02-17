Enclara Pharmacia Earns Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS® Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia (Enclara), the market leader in comprehensive pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services to the hospice community, has announced a five-year contract extension to continue providing comprehensive patient medication management services to VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of hospice and palliative care. The contract extension affirms the longstanding collaboration between the two companies based on excellence, innovation and quality care for hospice patients and their families.

“The goal of hospice is to provide care and comfort that helps patients maintain the best possible quality of life. Pain and symptom management are central to that work,” said Nick Westfall, president and CEO, VITAS. “Our team relies on proper medication management so we value Enclara’s combination of powerful technology and personal service that supports and empowers our team to deliver the best quality care.”

Mark Morse, CEO, Enclara, said, “VITAS is an industry leader, and with their scale and commitment to continuous improvement in hospice and palliative care, we are able to better identify and respond to the changing needs of the hospice community. This ultimately positions Enclara to better serve hospices of all shapes and sizes.”

Scott Quilty, Chief Commercial Officer, Enclara, noted the VITAS renewal comes as Enclara is completing development of the next generation of its E3 mobile and desktop nurse-facing medication management tools. He said, “I’m grateful to continue this relationship as we prepare to roll out the next generation of our E3 application, E3 ProTM. VITAS’ feedback was essential as we worked to prioritize new features that will empower nurses to efficiently administer clinically appropriate symptom management.”

About Enclara Pharmacia

Enclara Pharmacia is a national full-service PBM and mail order supplier of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara serves over 400 hospice providers and 97,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of pharmaceuticals as well as access to a network of over 65,000 local pharmacies, including an actively managed network subset of over 7,000 retail pharmacies, institutional pharmacies, and Enclara’s own automated fulfillment solutions.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 10,618 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2021, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,026. Visit www.vitas.com.