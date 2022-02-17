Extend Named BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extend today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, providing approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants access to Extend’s tailored protection plans and extended warranties. Beginning today, BigCommerce merchants can integrate Extend’s tech-enabled, product protection stack through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“ Like BigCommerce, Extend is transforming the eCommerce landscape by empowering merchants to grow their businesses online and improve customer satisfaction,” said Rohan Shah, Extend co-founder and SVP of Strategy, Partnerships and Business Development. “ We are thrilled to serve among BigCommerce’s Elite Technology Partners and reach even more merchants, providing them flexibility at every step of the product protection process for the best customer experience.”

A leader in tech-based product protection and a BigCommerce 2021 Partner Awards finalist, Extend allows merchants to build better customer relationships and increase revenue with its full stack product protection platform. Powered by AI technology and underwriting capabilities, Extend's platform enables offer optimization, rapid claims resolution, and a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

Merchants across Extend’s industry verticals have seen higher repeat purchase rates. For example, the repeat purchase rate among customers who have purchased a protection plan for furniture is on average 9.3 percent higher than the repeat purchase rate for customers who haven’t.

" Extend gives our merchants the ability to modernize their product protection services to deliver quick resolution to product claims, while driving maximum revenue through tailored programs that optimize conversions and influence repeat business,” said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce. “ By using innovative AI-technology, Extend is bringing a fresh approach to extended warranties and protection plans that replace the stigma of complexity with a smooth customer experience from start to finish."

BigCommerce EliteTechnology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/extend/

About Extend

Extend is a leading provider of modern product protection. The company's API-first solution allows merchants to easily offer protection plans, while delivering an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology and proprietary insurance stack, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to claims adjudication to seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Launched in 2019, Extend has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty industry by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 600 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, auto parts, sports and fitness and more.

In 2021, Extend cemented its unicorn status at a $1.6B+ valuation after a $260M Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which was joined by Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, 10X Capital, and 40 North.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

For more information about Extend, please visit https://www.extend.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.