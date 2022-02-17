Hawkeye and Hoosier State, You’re Up – MaximBet Readies for Indiana and Iowa Launch as Lifestyle Sports Betting Brand Begins Nationwide Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaximBet, the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim, the premier lifestyle brand, announced today that Indiana and Iowa will be its next two states to launch as part of its ongoing national expansion.

MaximBet, which launched in Colorado late last year, has separated from the pack of traditional sportsbooks by rewarding players with real world, money-can’t-buy experiences and best-in-class customer service. The company recently announced a multi-year partnership with Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting provider, and White Hat Gaming, a leading iGaming platform provider, on a technology stack. The partnership will provide players with a fast, intuitive and expansive betting experience featuring an incredible breadth of sports lines, live betting and creative props.

MaximBet LIVE, a division of MaximBet specializing in parties and events, will soon announce plans for kickoff parties in each state featuring entertainers, celebrities, prizes and rewards for current and new customers. The MaximBet LIVE event in Colorado included Fat Joe and Cheat Codes as headline performers and more than $40,000 in prizes. The company just hosted a star-studded event in Los Angeles during the weekend of The Big Game featuring artists like The Chainsmokers, Lil Baby, Gunna and more.

“Indiana and Iowa represent a prime opportunity for MaximBet to bring its world-class sportsbook and unparalleled real-life experiences to two of the most passionate sports markets in the country,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. “Sports betting has been a boon for both states since 2019, but sports fans have never experienced anything like the MaximBet LIVE parties, athlete and celebrity meet-and-greets, and in-person entertainment that MaximBet will bring to these two passionate sports states. We can’t wait to show our new users in Indiana and Iowa what we have in store.”

In Colorado, MaximBet has grown into one of the state’s top operators, achieving 75% month-over-month handle gross the last three months and surpassing expectations in both customer acquisition and retention. Along with Indiana and Iowa, MaximBet is expecting to go live in a handful of additional states (and Canada) in 2022.

In December, MaximBet launched its first-ever free-to-play platform, MaximBet Play. Developed in partnership with leading free-to-play provider Splash Tech, the new MaximBet Play app provides sports fans nationwide access to the unmatched gaming experience and epic prizes they’ve come to expect from MaximBet, absolutely free. MaximBet also introduced a groundbreaking Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) deal with all 21+ female student-athletes in Colorado, including Division I, II and III.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, with more states to be revealed soon, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For the latest news on MaximBet, please follow on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).