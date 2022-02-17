Valedor Partners Today Announced Its Lead Role in Hanni's Growth Financing Round

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valedor Partners, a private investment firm, today announced its lead role in Hanni’s growth financing round. Hanni has developed a weighted (all metal) razor to provide a closer, cleaner, eco-friendly shave. The team has also developed a shaving cream product that eliminates the need for women to use water, providing an alternative to the use of showers or bathtubs while shaving.

Hanni has been featured in The Financial Times’ How to Spend It and Vogue, and its CEO Leslie Tessler on the Stairway to CEO Podcast.

Valedor Partner Barbara Palmquist said, “We are excited to partner with the Hanni team to support the outstanding growth they have already achieved in less than a year since their launch. Hanni has a beautifully designed product whose premium quality is immediately obvious, and Leslie and her team have deep experience in the beauty space. On top of that they are a joy to be around. We can’t wait to see what they accomplish and are thrilled to join their journey.”

Hanni CEO Leslie Teissler said, “We're all so excited to be starting this incredible partnership with Valedor. I'm lucky to have found smart and seasoned investment partners who add incredible strategic value and will undoubtedly help us scale quickly and efficiently. Also being great people who are supportive and fun to be around is definitely a bonus.”

About Valedor Partners

Valedor is a Houston-based private investment firm with additional offices in Burlingame, CA and Washington, D.C. Since 2020, Valedor has invested approximately $100 million on a deal-by-deal basis across venture and private equity opportunities. Valedor uses its principals’ diverse skill sets and decades of experience as founders, investors, and C-level executives in the pursuit of long-term value for its limited partners.

About Hanni

Launched in May 2021, Hanni is a skincare brand that believes the first step to great skin is a great shave. Their single-blade shaving system is 100% plastic-free and allows women to experience smoother skin than they ever thought possible, both in and out of the shower. Founded by a team of seasoned beauty industry veterans, Hanni has already taken the skincare world by storm, with rave reviews from Vogue, Allure, Forbes and The Financial Times, to name a few.