Lenovo To Digitally Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ability to forecast demand and plan inventory is crucial for today’s manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain planning transformation journey using Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Planning solutions.

Lenovo supports customers in 180 markets around the world. The company is focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions and services) millions of customers every day to create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society. Also, Lenovo ranked #16 in Gartner’s 2021 Top 25 Global Supply Chain, highlighting its leadership as a purpose-driven organization and operational center of excellence in the global supply chain community1. Needing a supply chain planning capabilities upgrade to meet the demands of today’s constantly changing environment, Lenovo turned to its supply chain provider, Blue Yonder, for the solution.

Once fully implemented, Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions will allow Lenovo to improve its supply chain’s efficiency and flexibility to accommodate the current environment and business needs.

“We have worked with Blue Yonder for more than 20 years so when we made the decision to upgrade our supply chain planning solutions, we knew that Blue Yonder’s end-to-end capabilities would enable us to continuously innovate and improve our products, gain greater supply chain visibility and deliver an overall better experience for our customers,” said Guan Wei, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Lenovo.

With Luminate Planning, Lenovo will be able to improve its sales and operations planning (S&OP) by seamlessly incorporating all moving parts across their supply chain, aligning demand, supply, revenue, cost, and margin targets in a unified plan. With supply planning capabilities, Lenovo can stage the right inventory throughout its distribution network, minimizing stock-outs while maximizing inventory turns, and gain strong return on its invested capital to ensure that customer service levels are met.

“Lenovo’s business and the supply chain environment has significantly changed, so they were seeking a more modern, intelligent, and connected supply chain solution. Our Luminate Planning solutions provide a scenario-based, boundaryless planning system to not only help Lenovo plan for demand but also improve profitability and business efficiencies,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder.

1 Gartner Press Release: Gartner Announces Rankings of the 2021 Supply Chain Top 25, May 19, 2021

